In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway asks whether commuters should be allowed to bring their lunch on board.

I was invited onto the TV last week to talk about whether it’s acceptable to eat food on trains.

I’m all for eating a hot meal or snack on the move - but it’s common sense. I wouldn't tuck into a full Chinese banquet, but I’d still eat Chinese food like noodles or a bowl of soup.

I wouldn’t pull out half a roast duck and pancakes because it’s not hygienic or space efficient. But either way, I’d still clean up after myself.

If other people don’t like it, they should have ordered themselves something.

Recently, my wife and I hosted Barnsley Fashion Week. We were given large trays of leftover afternoon tea and graze boards to take home. So, the next day we had a train journey on the North Yorkshire Moors Railways and we took it all instead of a picnic.

The train or bus is the one time many of us get time to stop, relax and eat something hot. So, I don’t think we should stop this.

Plus, banning food on trains and public transport would negatively impact all the food businesses out there, which is the last thing they need.

While filming recently, it was clear that many businesses are worrying about rising costs, especially after April when there’ll be a rise in minimum and living wages, and national insurance contributions.

Some of Yorkshire’s best independents could be at risk of closing by the end of the year if we don’t do something. I hope issues like this get addressed sooner rather than later by those in power - instead of debates about what I am or am not eating on the train.