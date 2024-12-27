13 of the best Chinese takeaways in Leeds for a New Year's treat - including Mans Market and Home

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

Take a break from the festivities with one of the top-ranked Chinese restaurants for takeaway and delivery in Leeds.

While Christmas dinner and New Year’s feasts may be great, it can easily become too much in these festive times.

If you fancy a night on the sofa with a great takeaway meal, our city has a great selection of Chinese to choose from.

Here are the 13 best Chinese restaurants for delivery and takeaway in Leeds on TripAdvisor, as well as what customers had to say:

One customer said: "We came here from a TikTok video and we were not let down. It was lovely food, speedy and adequate service as well. It was good for a date night and enjoyed by both of us."

1. Mans Market, Wellington Street - 4/5

One customer said: "We came here from a TikTok video and we were not let down. It was lovely food, speedy and adequate service as well. It was good for a date night and enjoyed by both of us." | Zack Jwammes via Google

One reviewer said: "Amazing food excellent service cannot rate highly enough the hot pot was phenomenal. The Mrs Song cocktail was lovely and the wine by the glass was nice too."

2. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, Great George Street - 5/5

One reviewer said: "Amazing food excellent service cannot rate highly enough the hot pot was phenomenal. The Mrs Song cocktail was lovely and the wine by the glass was nice too." | Google

A customer said: "What a gem of a place. Great food and great service. Loved the duck pancakes. Wish we had found this place years ago. We will be back!"

3. Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurant, Selby Road - 4.5/5

A customer said: "What a gem of a place. Great food and great service. Loved the duck pancakes. Wish we had found this place years ago. We will be back!" | Google

One reviewer said: "The food was delicious & the service was great. Can definitely recommend this restaurant. Good authentic Chinese food."

4. HOME Chinese Restaurant, Blenheim Terrace - 4.5/5

One reviewer said: "The food was delicious & the service was great. Can definitely recommend this restaurant. Good authentic Chinese food." | Google

One happy customer said: "The best in Morley. Have one nearly every weekend and not had a complaint yet. Lovely food and great price. Would recommend. The salt and pepper chicken, chicken fried rice, soft noodles, chips and curry sauce portions are all great."

5. Man Wah, Fountain Street, Morley - 4.5/5

One happy customer said: "The best in Morley. Have one nearly every weekend and not had a complaint yet. Lovely food and great price. Would recommend. The salt and pepper chicken, chicken fried rice, soft noodles, chips and curry sauce portions are all great." | Google

One customer said: "China Jade is a fabulous location to indulge in delicious, scrumptious Chinese food. I have to say this restaurant serves the most exquisite, divine salt and pepper chips which made my taste buds jump with joy."

6. China Jade, Monk Bridge Road - 4/5

One customer said: "China Jade is a fabulous location to indulge in delicious, scrumptious Chinese food. I have to say this restaurant serves the most exquisite, divine salt and pepper chips which made my taste buds jump with joy." | Google

