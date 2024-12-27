While Christmas dinner and New Year’s feasts may be great, it can easily become too much in these festive times.

If you fancy a night on the sofa with a great takeaway meal, our city has a great selection of Chinese to choose from.

Here are the 13 best Chinese restaurants for delivery and takeaway in Leeds on TripAdvisor, as well as what customers had to say:

1 . Mans Market, Wellington Street - 4/5 One customer said: "We came here from a TikTok video and we were not let down. It was lovely food, speedy and adequate service as well. It was good for a date night and enjoyed by both of us." | Zack Jwammes via Google Photo Sales

2 . TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, Great George Street - 5/5 One reviewer said: "Amazing food excellent service cannot rate highly enough the hot pot was phenomenal. The Mrs Song cocktail was lovely and the wine by the glass was nice too." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurant, Selby Road - 4.5/5 A customer said: "What a gem of a place. Great food and great service. Loved the duck pancakes. Wish we had found this place years ago. We will be back!" | Google Photo Sales

4 . HOME Chinese Restaurant, Blenheim Terrace - 4.5/5 One reviewer said: "The food was delicious & the service was great. Can definitely recommend this restaurant. Good authentic Chinese food." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Man Wah, Fountain Street, Morley - 4.5/5 One happy customer said: "The best in Morley. Have one nearly every weekend and not had a complaint yet. Lovely food and great price. Would recommend. The salt and pepper chicken, chicken fried rice, soft noodles, chips and curry sauce portions are all great." | Google Photo Sales