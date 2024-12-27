While Christmas dinner and New Year’s feasts may be great, it can easily become too much in these festive times.
If you fancy a night on the sofa with a great takeaway meal, our city has a great selection of Chinese to choose from.
1. Mans Market, Wellington Street - 4/5
One customer said: "We came here from a TikTok video and we were not let down. It was lovely food, speedy and adequate service as well. It was good for a date night and enjoyed by both of us." | Zack Jwammes via Google
2. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, Great George Street - 5/5
One reviewer said: "Amazing food excellent service cannot rate highly enough the hot pot was phenomenal. The Mrs Song cocktail was lovely and the wine by the glass was nice too." | Google
3. Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurant, Selby Road - 4.5/5
A customer said: "What a gem of a place. Great food and great service. Loved the duck pancakes. Wish we had found this place years ago. We will be back!" | Google
4. HOME Chinese Restaurant, Blenheim Terrace - 4.5/5
One reviewer said: "The food was delicious & the service was great. Can definitely recommend this restaurant. Good authentic Chinese food." | Google
5. Man Wah, Fountain Street, Morley - 4.5/5
One happy customer said: "The best in Morley. Have one nearly every weekend and not had a complaint yet. Lovely food and great price. Would recommend. The salt and pepper chicken, chicken fried rice, soft noodles, chips and curry sauce portions are all great." | Google
6. China Jade, Monk Bridge Road - 4/5
One customer said: "China Jade is a fabulous location to indulge in delicious, scrumptious Chinese food. I have to say this restaurant serves the most exquisite, divine salt and pepper chips which made my taste buds jump with joy." | Google
