In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reviews Bradford’s newest market.

Last weekend, I was on stage in the courtyard of Bradford’s Darley Street Market for its opening weekend.

Before and after my talk, I had a look around the market and I was shocked at how much was on offer.

I headed straight up to the top floor which is the food court. There were lots of familiar faces like Mexi Bean Express, Mr T’s and Jenny’s Jerk Kitchen. It all felt high-end, yet down to earth. Exactly what you want.

I didn’t have time to eat, so I thought I’d head to the middle floor - which is the fresh food section - to buy something to take home.

My first stop was Taplin’s Butchers - they’re super friendly guys with good banter. It took me back to my days working for Malcolm Michaels in Leeds Kirkgate Market. I got a bag of meat to bang on the barbecue and a pork loin for my Sunday roast.

Meanwhile, t’old wife nipped to Solly’s Fruit and Veg for some of the trimmings - and I may have ended up buying dessert from Jake’s Bakehouse. Their jam sponge looked epic.

I was swayed, however, by the Banoffee Pie, raspberry pastry pizza and milk pudding. Milk pudding is my absolute favourite. It’s a sponge soaked in condensed, evaporated and whole milk. This one had pistachios sprinkled on top.

I won’t lie: this made it into my mouth before the Sunday roast. Wow. It was a spruced-up school-style pudding - what a taste sensation! While we were there we had a coffee on the balcony upstairs, I couldn't believe this was in Bradford.

Everyone was so friendly. The place has all the buzz of a local market but the gloss of one of those trendy garden centres or food halls.