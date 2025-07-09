Danny Malin: I got my first taste of social media in Leeds Market - and the rest is history
I’ve always loved the pit and patter of market traders. They’re a key part of our heritage.
I started out at Leeds Kirkgate Market with Malcolm Michaels Butchers. The market is the breeding ground of local legends, like the late Mike’s Carpets.
I got my first taste of social media by doing videos and silly skits for the butchers - and the rest is history. I became the face of Rate My Takeaway on YouTube.
Yorkshire has got some banging markets, like Pudsey, Morley, Huddersfield, and, of course, Barnsley.
Sadly the likes of Wakefield Market cease to exist these days, but there’s some cracking independents still in town.
I know supermarkets are convenient, but when you shop local you’re getting local produce. You pay for what you get. I still go back to Malcolm Michaels to buy meat for my Sunday roast - and if I’ve time, I’ll go to the greengrocers.
I’m excited to be at the opening weekend of Darley Street Market in Bradford. I’ll be talking all about my journey from market trader to running the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen and YouTube channel.
I’m sure while I’m there I’ll also be picking up some groceries for my Sunday roast.
If you can’t join me this weekend, I’ll be at Van Love next weekend in York with Levi Roots and Ellie Sax.
