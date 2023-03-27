News you can trust since 1890
Dakota Grill Leeds: Award-winning chef Craig Rogan on what it's like to work in a Michelin Guide restaurant

He’s the award-winning chef behind one of Leeds’ Michelin-recommended restaurants.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

Craig Rogan, executive chef at Dakota Grill, has steered the restaurant to scoop a Michelin recommendation, as well as two wins at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023.

Dakota Grill was named Best Hotel Restaurant at the awards ceremony last week, while Craig won the prestigious Chef of the Year award. Craig, whose impressive CV includes Manchester House, Fera at Claridge’s and the Grand Hotel in York, joined Dakota three and a half years ago.

He said: “It was very different then, we’ve definitely come a long way since I started - that’s through a lot of hard work and a dedicated team. We try to cook really good food, simple food done well, and our guests leaving happy - that’s our main thing.”

Craig Rogan is the executive chef at Dakota Grill, which is recommended in the Michelin Guide (Photo: Simon Hulme)
In the video above, we go inside Dakota Grill and find out what it’s like to work in a Michelin Guide restaurant.

