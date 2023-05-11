Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 all you can eat restaurants and buffets in Leeds on Eat What You Want Day including Sakku and Estabulo

It’s National Eat What You Want Day.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th May 2023, 16:32 BST

The day of celebration was founded by husband and wife duo Thomas and Ruth Toy, who came up with the idea to tackle feelings or guilt over what you eat and diet trends. It’s a day to enjoy your favourite foods without worrying about calories, whether it’s indulging on your favourite chocolates or heading to a restaurant.

To mark the day, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Leeds.

Here are 10 of the best in Leeds on Eat What You Want Day

1. All-you-can eat restaurants

Here are 10 of the best in Leeds on Eat What You Want Day Photo: Sakku/National World

2. Sakku

Sakku is a Japanese-inspired all-you-can-eat restaurant in St Peter's Place, on the outskirts of the city centre. The glamorous restaurant is a popular spot with the city's influencers and local celebrities, and serves more than 150 dishes including sushi, gyoza and bao buns. Unlimited dinner costs £38.95 on weekends and Bank Holidays and £34.95 mid-week. Children are discounted and under 3s eat free. Photo: Sakku

3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill in The Light, city centre, honours the Brazilian Gaúcho's traditional method of cooking - with cuts of meat delivered to diners' tables. Diners can eat as much meat as they can stomach, with 15 different cuts to choose from in the evening. Unlimited dinner costs £36.95 on Sunday-Thursday and £39.95 on Friday-Saturday. Photo: Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

4. Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery has three sites in Leeds - Chapel Allerton (pictured), Horsforth and Oulton. Diners choose from a daily selection of roasted meats, or a vegetarian option, then help themselves to unlimited freshly steamed and roasted vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, mac and cheese and beef dripping or plain roast potatoes. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

