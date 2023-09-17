Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Create irresistible bakes with the New Ta-Da! Fruit Fillings range

The home-baking experts, Ta-Da! have unveiled a delicious new range of fruit fillings, perfect for home bakers looking to add a simple pop of flavour to their creations.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
Wild Berry FruitWild Berry Fruit
Wild Berry Fruit

The line-up features Strawberry, Dark Cherry and Wild Blueberry fillings which are packed with whole fruit pieces, whilst the Lemon Creamy filling has a real zesty burst and a deliciously smooth texture.

From giving a fruity twist to Chelsea Buns, to an easy topping for cheesecake, or as a filling for classic Victoria Sponge, the new fillings are all super versatile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sure to become a store-cupboard staple for every type of baker, the range contains no artificial flavours, is suitable for vegans and is ready to use straight from the pouch.

Most Popular
The baking musts are just £2.80.The baking musts are just £2.80.
The baking musts are just £2.80.

They are also freeze-thaw stable, so you can bake your favourite creations with the fruit filling, then freeze to enjoy later!

All the products are available now from www.tadahomebaking.com £2.80, 400g.