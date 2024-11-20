Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers have shared their thoughts as another Leeds restaurant closes its doors for good.

Craig Rogan at The Collective announced permanent closure on Monday (November 18) after the venue was unable to open over the weekend.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team behind the popular modern British restaurant, which only opened last year, said the decision to close the Boar Lane site was “out of their hands”.

The sudden closure was a shock to many readers, who expressed their sadness for yet another closure in Leeds.

Craig Rogan at The Collective has closed. Photo: Tony Johnson. | Tony Johnson

YEP reader Michelle Mcwilliams said: “The food and atmosphere was fab! Such a shame. Loved it. So sorry for everyone.”

Meanwhile John Chapman Smith said: “Shocking that good restaurants are closing because of rip off energy bills.”

Some readers mentioned the recent closure of Psycho Sandbar, owned by Michelin-starred chef Michael O’Hare, which shut its doors last month and said these tasting menu concepts simply struggle in Leeds.

Reader David Ford said: “Leeds has never had much success with fine dine eateries, which is a shame considering it is a major city.”

Craig Rogan at The Collective was the only new Leeds restaurant on the 2024 Michelin Guide.

In the social media statement, the team also thanked customers for their “unwavering support” and said they were “determined to find a way forward”.