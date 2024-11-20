Craig Rogan at The Collective: Readers react as award-winning Leeds restaurant announces shock closure

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Readers have shared their thoughts as another Leeds restaurant closes its doors for good.

Craig Rogan at The Collective announced permanent closure on Monday (November 18) after the venue was unable to open over the weekend. 

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team behind the popular modern British restaurant, which only opened last year, said the decision to close the Boar Lane site was “out of their hands”. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sudden closure was a shock to many readers, who expressed their sadness for yet another closure in Leeds. 

Craig Rogan at The Collective has closed. Photo: Tony Johnson.Craig Rogan at The Collective has closed. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Craig Rogan at The Collective has closed. Photo: Tony Johnson. | Tony Johnson

YEP reader Michelle Mcwilliams said: “The food and atmosphere was fab! Such a shame. Loved it. So sorry for everyone.” 

Meanwhile John Chapman Smith said: “Shocking that good restaurants are closing because of rip off energy bills.” 

Some readers mentioned the recent closure of Psycho Sandbar, owned by Michelin-starred chef Michael O’Hare, which shut its doors last month and said these tasting menu concepts simply struggle in Leeds. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reader David Ford said: “Leeds has never had much success with fine dine eateries, which is a shame considering it is a major city.”

Craig Rogan at The Collective was the only new Leeds restaurant on the 2024 Michelin Guide

In the social media statement, the team also thanked customers for their “unwavering support” and said they were “determined to find a way forward”.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:LeedsRestaurantMichelinEnergy bills

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice