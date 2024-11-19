Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning restaurant in Leeds city centre has announced sudden closure.

Craig Rogan at The Collective announced permanent closure yesterday (November 18) after the venue was unable to open over the weekend.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team behind the popular modern British restaurant, which only opened last year, said the decision to close the Boar Lane site was “out of their hands”.

And despite “exploring every possible option” to relaunch in the new year, they said it was unfeasible to continue trading in its current location.

The full Instagram post said: “Dear friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with you. As some of you may already be aware, we were unexpectedly unable to open this past weekend, as after long negotiations, the landlord made the decision to close our doors overnight.

“We've worked tirelessly to keep our vision alive, exploring every possible option to move forward with plans in place for a January close and relaunch.

“However, the recent budget and the ongoing economic challenges in the UK have made it clear that continuing to trade in our current location is no longer feasible.”

The team also thanked customers for their “unwavering support” and said they were “determined to find a way forward”.

The post continued: “Over the years, we've poured everything into creating a space that celebrates exceptional food, meaningful community and unforgettable memories.

“While the demand for our restaurant has grown, the mounting operational costs and the challenges facing the UK hospitality sector have made continuing the collaboration of The Collective Inc. and Craig Rogan at The Collective impossible with little support when it really matters.

“We want to assure you that we had every intention of honouring all bookings and remaining open until the end of the year. Unfortunately, the decision to close suddenly this week was completely out of our hands.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of you-our past and present guests-for your unwavering support, your love for what we've created, and the countless moments we've shared here.

“It is this community that has made every challenge worthwhile, and we are determined to find a way forward.

“We hope to welcome you back to something even more special in the near future.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being a part of our journey. Please stay tuned for updates, and know that we are so appreciative of each and every one of you.”

Craig Rogan, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Chef of the Year 2023, opened his restaurant at The Collective in 2023. Serving a day menu as well as five and eight course tasting menus and Sunday lunch, Craig served innovative British food in a relaxed atmosphere.

Craig Rogan at The Collective was the only new Leeds restaurant on the 2024 Michelin Guide. The inspectors praised his “thoroughly modern, clever cooking” and the “immense amount of flavour into every dish”.