An independent bakery has opened its new site in Leeds today.

Chunk Cookies, founded by Amy Bennett and Diego Espinoza, has relocated from its first home in Burley Road to a larger site in Kirkstall Hill.

The new bakery and coffee shop opened at 9am today (Saturday, July 27) - and the first 10 customers were treated to free boxes of cookies. The first 10 customers to visit the bakery on Sunday will also receive free cookies.

Amy and Diego founded their handmade cookie business from the basement of a shared house in Hyde Park three years ago, before opening their first bricks-and-mortar bakery in Burley last December.

Chunk Cookies, founded by Amy Bennett and her partner Diego Espinoza, has relocated to Kirkstall Hill (Photo by National World) | National World

In June, the owners announced they were relocating to a bigger space “across the road”, having outgrown their previous home. They hoped the extra space would allow them to restart online orders, as well as hosting workshops and wine nights.

The couple said they had “lots planned” for the opening weekend, including new menu items.

The Kirkstall Hill bakery is serving croissants from local bakery Veg’n’lishious, as well as pistachio croissants, mango croissants, and strawberry cruffins.

Flower cup carriers are also on offer - customers can get any hot drink and a posy of flowers for £5. Chunk’s Bueno cookies are making a return for this weekend only, and local drinks company Blendsmiths will visit the shop from 11am on Sunday.

Posting on Instagram, Amy said: “For once I can say I’m actually really proud, we’re so in love with this shop, and just can’t wait to show you it in person and celebrate it this weekend.”