An award-winning bakery in Leeds is set to open in a bigger venue soon.

Chunk Cookies, which opened in Burley Road last December, will be moving to a new site “over the road” in the coming weeks.

The business began from the basement of a shared house in Hyde Park by couple Amy Bennett and Diego Espinoza three years ago.

Last month, the owners announced via their social media channels that they have felt “limited” in what they can do in the current space.

The relocation also comes after they were made aware of “some very costly work that needs doing to the shop”, the Instagram post said.

Chunk Cookies is now open on Burley Road, Leeds. It serves vegan cookies, coffee and pastries. Photo: National World | National World

The post continued: “So when the owner of the unit over the road came by the shop and say hey I love what you’ve done with the place, we initially thought nooo way we’ve just opened 2 months ago, doing it all again this soon would be business + financial suicide.

“And then we got thinking…and we’re so limited by space in our current shop that we haven’t been able to do online orders or markets for nearly a year, and we aren’t able to do any of the things we need to to stay open and survive (like food, workshops, wine nights).

“Sooo we’re moving!! We’ve been keeping this quiet since March and the shop is nearly ready!! I’ve filmed the whole thing, I can’t wait to show you, there are lots of emotions as this feels like the first huuuge risk I’ve taken over the past 3 years, it’s very bittersweet and terrifying but we’re taking each day as it comes and soon we’ll be opening a brand new shop AHHHH.

“Please enjoy our last couple of weekends at little CHUNK while it’s still here!! In a few weeks we’ll be closing its shutter for the last time, it’s been a blast and we’re going to go out with a bang.”

Find out more information about Chunk Cookies via its social media channels.