There will be heaters, table service, street food and a stein selection as the Hutte Bavarian Beer Hall shows every England and Wales match, as well as every game from the quarter-final stage onwards.

Chow Down is known for its selection of food and Savvy Baker, B******s Bistro and The Middle Feast will have kitchen residencies alongside the rotating line-up of traders.

There will be fire pits, heaters and snugs to help customers fend off the cold and a festive bar menu features craft beers, mulled wine and ciders, and cocktails.

The music line-up features headline DJs Fat Tony, Norman Jay MBE, The Cuban Brothers and DJ Spoony.

There is also an array of themed entertainment including drag brunches, comedy nights, a ‘Chow Down Quizmass’ and a ‘Christmas Dog Social’.

Visitors can also play curling and the Ciroc Winter Chalet will be serving cocktails “against a backdrop of Alpine cosiness”.

Entry is free in recognition of the struggles facing Leeds households during the cost of living crisis but tables are bookable in advance and some events will be ticketed.

Stu Butterworth, a co-founder of Chow Down, said: “After a hugely successful debut Winter Village last year, we’re back for 2022 with a revamped venue full of exciting changes.

"After consumer feedback and the ongoing cost of living crisis, entry will now be free for the vast majority of our eight week run, with events such as drag brunch, our World Cup screenings and headline DJs such as Norman Jay still ticketed.

“We’re once again super excited to bring an array of incredible festive food, drinks and entertainment to the centre of Leeds this Christmas and we’re looking forward to getting festive with everyone from November onwards.”

