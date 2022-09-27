Dust off your Dirndls or loosen your lederhosen because Oktoberfest is coming back to Leeds this weekend for a huge end-of-summer celebration.

Get your steins at the ready and prepare to see the summer out with a bang as Chow Down - Leeds’ biggest beer garden is transformed into a haven for bavarian music, bratwursts and oompah as the event enters its seventh year in Leeds.

Beers from authentic German breweries Hofbräuhaus , ERDINGER Weißbier , Ayinger Brewery and The Augustiner brewery will be available, as well as a range of spirits, ciders and non-alcoholic drinks.

Food will also be available at the event with a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options as well as traditional German Bratwurst a plenty!

The much-loved Oktober festival is thought to have started back in 1810 in Munich Germany, as a celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria , who later became King Louis I , to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

But now cities all over the world are eager to join in with the festivities and get involved with the cordial celebration.

When will Oktoberfest 2022 be taking place in Leeds?

The event will be taking place throughout the day on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October.

Beer-lovers will be able to book a three-hour slot on either of the days depending on their preferred arrival time via the official Leeds Oktoberfest website.

How to get tickets for Leeds Oktoberfest 2022

Visit Leeds Oktoberfest’s official website and select the ticket type you prefer.

General Admission tickets, which gains you entry to Oktoberfest with an unreserved seat, as well as a free stein on arrival costs from £15 plus booking fees depending on the release available at the time of booking.

Students can also nab a bargain with a student ticket for £4.

Deals are also available for large groups, with tables of 8 or more depending on availability.

