Chow Down Leeds announces summer line-up and reopening date as well as Crazy Golf and new kitchen line-ups

Based in Temple Arches in Globe Road, the outdoor drinking, dining and entertainment has proved very popular with people across West Yorkshire.

After a successful 2021 programme which included a scorching summer takeover and the fabulously festive Winter Village, it is now back for 2022.

Chow Down returns this Easter with a launch date of April 14 - just in time for the bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will run Thursday-Sunday throughout the year until September 4.

New for 2022 will see Temple Arches transformed into a sun-kissed summer haven with new resident food kitchens in the Downtown Food Village.

Chow Down has become known for its eclectic mix of rotating street food vendors, and though this year will be no different, the venue will also be welcoming a handful of traders for a longer stint, bringing fresh and different ideas to their menus across the season.

For the first 7 weeks, Chow Down will welcome MorMor which has Middle Eastern, North African & Mediterranean Street Food and Munroe House-based Sarto which offers pasta, sharing boards and more.

Joining the resident kitchen further down the line will be Boro Slice who do Detroit-style pizza and parmo’s will be hitting the venue for the first time, with 'Parmageddon' later in the year.

Holy Mountain will also be bringing his incredible BBQ and the brand new steak restaurant from Asada Kitchen will be also joining later in the year to ensure a sizzling summer.

The weekly changing kitchens until the end of May include the likes of Bastards Bistro, Spuds and Bros, Little Red Food Truck, Twisted Meal, Tikka Chance on Me, Big Mouth Gyoza, Mans Market and new traders Bao to the Sando, keeping the line-up fresh with something different each weekend.

Co-founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, Simon Fogal, said: "The Winter Village proved the team at New Citizens can pull off an incredible user experience at Chow Down within such space limitations. Spring and Summer will be elevated again, literally.

"With different levels across the Sunset Club, the Tanqueray Terrace. It has me thinking about the sunny days, a few drinks, some golf and incredible food.

"The resident kitchens are back and we can’t wait to see what the chefs come up with through the whole season from Easter to September. We will have around 50 traders at Chow Down this year, which is incredible.”

Owner of Sarto, Dave Olejnik, said: “Chow Down has been such a fixture on the Leeds hospitality calendar for so long that we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it.

"We'll be bringing a version of Sarto for the first sevenweeks that features all the favourites people have come to know, as well as new ideas and menu items that will allow people to share and enjoy the spring weather."

As part of the new summer programme, there will also be a new three-tier sun terrace called Sunset Club, the return of the Tipple cocktail bar, new themed bars and the ever-popular Drag Brunch.

A new golf crazy golf course named Palm Swings will also be up and running.

The Bay, another new part of the site, will host a 360 DJ booth featuring acts such as Greg Wilson, The Cuban Brothers, DJ Paulette, Norman Jay, Shades Collective, Mr Wilsons Second Liners and further entertainment to be announced as the season progresses.

The themes for the music programme will follow a similar path to 2021 with Thursday night being live bands, Friday named DJs, Saturdays will have local music talent and Sundays will host brass bands.

Co-Founder of Chow Down and New Citizens, Matt Long, said: “Chow Down is back and we couldn’t be any more excited for summer! With our brand new Art Deco concept we have a host of new additions to our venue and some killer entertainment.

"We’re kicking off our reopening with a huge weekend - ‘We Are Fierce’ takeover on Good Friday and Norman Jay MBE spinning on Easter Saturday. As well as that we’ve got some exciting new acts playing throughout the rest of the season, and legendary festival act, The Cuban Brothers join us to set off the summer vibes.”

Chow Down is managed by property group CEG.

CEG Strategic Marketer, Lucy Renshaw, said: "Chow Down was a huge success in 2021 and we are delighted to welcome the team back in 2022 for what promises to be the most exciting transformation of Temple Arches yet.

"There is a real buzz in the Temple district, and with our Globe Point development set to complete this summer, it will only get livelier.”