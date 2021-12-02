Chow Down opens their gates for a new winter experience at Temple Arches

Jimmy Mack's will be at Chow Down this weekend serving up festive treats. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Since its formation in 2020, Chow Down has been one of the most talked-about hotspots for tantalising street food, craft ales and family-friendly entertainment.

Built on the grounds of Temple Arches, the outdoor space proved popular over summer but found itself closing over the winter months last year as the colder weather crept in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temple Arches is now home to the Hutte and plenty of tipis to keep warm in. Phoot: Bruce Rollinson.

This winter Chow Down refused to shut their gates when snow started to settle, instead building a brand new winter village in its place.

Trading in their tropical cocktails and park benches, this transformation sees the arrival of ski lodges, tipis and a rooftop curling club to bring a taste of the Alps to Leeds.

With soul-warming food, mulled wine and heaters galore, the winter village offers a whole new outdoor experience without needing to face the biting cold.

Speaking to Lance Holden, head of marketing for Chow Down, he said:

Enjoy the new ski lodges, tipis or explore the winter gardens this weekend at Chow Down. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

"We've thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone down here again after a short break in October and the atmosphere has been incredible since we opened earlier in November.

It has been super busy too, so it's been great seeing everyone making up for last year when we couldn't celebrate Christmas in the way we've been able to so far.

After an amazing few opening weeks, December is finally here, so we can truly get into the Christmas spirit, which we're super excited about."

This month sees DJ and radio host Norman Jay head to Chow Down to play in their new indoor area the Hutte, with The New Freedom Gospel Choir also taking to the stage twice over the next four weeks.

Several local DJs will also soundtrack the village with a mix of house, disco, soul and funk every week across Thursday to Sunday.

As well as musical entertainment across the grounds, two more of their famous drag queen brunches will take place over the next four weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Chow Down is open all weekend with food provided by Torito, Jimmy Mack's, Korean Grub Club, Eat Like A Greek and Madame Crepe.

The winter village is open from noon on both Saturday and Sunday and closes at 11pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Chow Down's website www.chowdownevents.co.uk/the-village