The Cheesy Living Co: Third branch of mouth-watering cheese deli to open in Leeds suburb
Jake Fischer and his partner Soph Branowsky first launched The Cheesy Living Co in the Corn Exchange back in 2022, and the popularity of the store quickly led to the opening of a second branch in Oakwood last year.
Now, the couple have teased a third deli that’s set to open in a Leeds suburb this spring. Jake, 29, told the YEP that it will offer all of the delicious items that have made the brand a favourite in the city.
He said: “It has been a great year since we opened in Oakwood, so we decided to look at opening another branch in a new suburb this spring.
“It will be very similar to what we've done before, with a cheese fridge and a deli. We’ll have a cafe in the morning with pastries, and at lunch there’ll be mini focaccia sandwiches and sharing boards. And in the evening, there'll be fondue and sharing plates.”
He added: “We’ve been shown a lot of love since we started the business, and I guess we’ve created a bit of a community around what we’re doing. People have definitely got behind us, and we’re really grateful.”
It is expected the new branch will open around March, as building work begins this week.
