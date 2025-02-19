The Cheesy Living Co. Pudsey: Leeds deli unveils third branch location and begins search for general manager
The popular cheese and deli brand, which already operates in Oakwood and the Corn Exchange in Leeds city centre, has confirmed that its newest branch will open in Pudsey.
The announcement came via a recent social media post, where the team also revealed they are searching for a general manager to lead the new location. They described the opportunity as a chance to “join the cheesiest team in Leeds.”
Teasing the new branch, co-founder Jake Fischer and his partner Soph Branowsky told the YEP: “It has been a great year since we opened in Oakwood, so we decided to look at opening another branch in a new suburb this spring.
“It will be very similar to what we've done before, with a cheese fridge and a deli. We’ll have a cafe in the morning with pastries, and at lunch there’ll be mini focaccia sandwiches and sharing boards. And in the evening, there'll be fondue and sharing plates.”
They added: “We’ve been shown a lot of love since we started the business, and I guess we’ve created a bit of a community around what we’re doing. People have definitely got behind us, and we’re really grateful.”
The new Pudsey branch is set to open in spring 2025, with construction already underway.
