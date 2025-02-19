The once-secret location of a new deli in Leeds has been unveiled, as The Cheesy Living Co. prepares to expand to a third location in the city.

The announcement came via a recent social media post, where the team also revealed they are searching for a general manager to lead the new location. They described the opportunity as a chance to “join the cheesiest team in Leeds.”

The location of the new Cheesy Living Co has been revealed.

Teasing the new branch, co-founder Jake Fischer and his partner Soph Branowsky told the YEP: “It has been a great year since we opened in Oakwood, so we decided to look at opening another branch in a new suburb this spring.

“It will be very similar to what we've done before, with a cheese fridge and a deli. We’ll have a cafe in the morning with pastries, and at lunch there’ll be mini focaccia sandwiches and sharing boards. And in the evening, there'll be fondue and sharing plates.”

They added: “We’ve been shown a lot of love since we started the business, and I guess we’ve created a bit of a community around what we’re doing. People have definitely got behind us, and we’re really grateful.”

The new Pudsey branch is set to open in spring 2025, with construction already underway.