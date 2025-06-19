Chai Shai King, tucked away on Kellett Crescent in Holbeck, officially launched on June 15, offering up a cosy space for guests.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
The cafe is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta and recent MBA graduate from Leeds Beckett University.
He described the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students carving out new lives and businesses in the UK.
Take a look inside with 10 enticing photos of the new cafe, bringing warmth and spice to Holbeck -