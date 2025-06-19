Chai Shai King, tucked away on Kellett Crescent in Holbeck, officially launched on June 15, offering up a cosy space for guests.

The cafe is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta and recent MBA graduate from Leeds Beckett University.

He described the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students carving out new lives and businesses in the UK.

Take a look inside with 10 enticing photos of the new cafe, bringing warmth and spice to Holbeck -

1 . Chai Shai King Ashish Deb, the owner of new Leeds cafe-deli Chai Shai King. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Chai Shai King The venue will offer up aromatic chai in the heart of Holbeck. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Chai Shai King The café is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Chai Shai King The new venue is based on Kellett Crescent. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Chai Shai King He describes the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Chai Shai King From colourful decor to the comforting flavours and community feel, Chai Shai King is already making a name for itself. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales