10 inviting photos inside colourful new Leeds cafe Chai Shai King bringing taste of India to Holbeck

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

A brand new cafe has opened its doors in Leeds - and it’s serving up much more than just great chai.

Chai Shai King, tucked away on Kellett Crescent in Holbeck, officially launched on June 15, offering up a cosy space for guests.

The cafe is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta and recent MBA graduate from Leeds Beckett University.

He described the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students carving out new lives and businesses in the UK.

Take a look inside with 10 enticing photos of the new cafe, bringing warmth and spice to Holbeck -

Ashish Deb, the owner of new Leeds cafe-deli Chai Shai King.

1. Chai Shai King

Ashish Deb, the owner of new Leeds cafe-deli Chai Shai King. | Simon Hulme

The venue will offer up aromatic chai in the heart of Holbeck.

2. Chai Shai King

The venue will offer up aromatic chai in the heart of Holbeck. | Simon Hulme

The café is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta.

3. Chai Shai King

The café is the dream-turned-reality of Ashish Deb - a former professional actor from Calcutta. | Simon Hulme

The new venue is based on Kellett Crescent.

4. Chai Shai King

The new venue is based on Kellett Crescent. | Simon Hulme

He describes the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students.

5. Chai Shai King

He describes the launch as “the fulfilment of a dream and a message of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs”, particularly among international students. | Simon Hulme

From colourful decor to the comforting flavours and community feel, Chai Shai King is already making a name for itself.

6. Chai Shai King

From colourful decor to the comforting flavours and community feel, Chai Shai King is already making a name for itself. | Simon Hulme

