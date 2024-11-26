Caffe Concerto: I had lunch at this elegant new restaurant in Leeds to see if it lives up to the hype
The popular London-based chain made its northern debut with the launch of its Victoria Gate location last week, bringing with it a taste of European elegance. Naturally, I had to visit to see if it lived up to the hype.
Entering from the shopping centre off Eastgate feels like stepping into a high-end Parisian cafe. The decor is spectacular: hanging chandeliers shimmer overhead, casting a warm glow on the gold accents and plush velvet upholstery.
The patisserie cabinet by the entrance was the first thing to catch my eye. It’s a feast for the senses, with its vibrant display of handcrafted cakes, pastries and tarts. This cabinet alone seemed reason enough to visit.
Escorted by efficient staff, we were shown to a table at one of several large glass windows, giving us prime people-watching opportunities. And after several minutes of staring, it was time to order a drink.
I went for a ‘Mistletoe Margarita’ from the festive menu for £14.95. Made with tequila, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime and simple syrup, it was much sweeter than I expected with sugar around the rim, but it felt sufficiently Christmassy and the presentation in a large coupe made it an experience worth savouring.
Caffè Concerto’s menu offers a mix of Italian classics and internationally inspired dishes. On this occasion, I went for the classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken, also £14.95.
The crispy cos lettuce was fresh, while the parmesan shavings and crunchy croutons provided texture and richness. The Caesar dressing was perfectly tangy, tying everything together - and the grilled chicken was tender with just enough char.
Caffè Concerto’s atmosphere is as much about the visuals as it is about the food. Let’s face it: it’s the kind of place that has been designed to shine on social media.
From the chandeliers to the patisserie cabinet, every corner seems to have been curated for the perfect photo. I can imagine this venue being inundated with influencers seeking content for the ‘Gram.
The price point is certainly on the higher side - nearly £30 for a salad and cocktail - so it’s not the kind of place you might visit every day. But for special occasions or a treat-yourself moment, it’s worth it. Caffè Concerto’s new venue is elegant, inviting and just the right amount of over-the-top.
