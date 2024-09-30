Bundobust Leeds: Award-winning Indian restaurant receives top praise from celebrity chef Rick Stein
However, it doesn’t get much better than Rick Stein shouting your restaurant out on BBC Breakfast.
The chef and TV personality appeared on the show last week to discuss his latest series, Rick Stein’s Food Stories, which the award-winning Indian restaurant also features in.
And in a conversation with journalists Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst, Stein said: “One other place in Leeds actually, a place called Bundobust, where they serve craft beer and vegetarian Gujarati Indian food.
“I particularly like that place because it’s not like the sort of old-fashioned Indian restaurants with flock wallpaper and all that.
“It’s really trendy.”
Host Nina Warhurst, who said she was familiar with the place, chimed in and suggested the place was “hipster” - and Stein agreed immediately.
“Hipster is exactly the word,” Stein said.
He admitted: “It’s a word I don’t use much at my age.”
The team behind Bundobust shared the clip on their social media channels and jokingly said: “Catching hipster allegations on BBC Breakfast!! Almost spat out our chai. (It’s Rick though, we’ll allow it.)”
Bundobust opened in 2014 and is largely considered one of the best Indian restaurants in the city. It now also has two restaurants in Manchester and one in Liverpool.
