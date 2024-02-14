Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Stein debuted his new BBC Two show Food Stories on Monday (February 12).

A fixture on British television, Stein will be travelling across the country in a 15-part series to explore the evolution of food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode took place in Cumbria but later this month, the chef's stop in Leeds will be aired. The episode will see him try some of the best places our city has to offer.

And a trip to Leeds wouldn't be complete without a visit to Indian street food restaurant Bundobust, located in Mill Hill.

Bundobust, in Mill Hill, will be featured on BBC Two show Food Stories with Rick Stein.

The team behind the city favourite restaurant posted the announcement of Stein's visit on their social media channels.

The Facebook post said: "Somehow managed to (mostly) keep this one a secret, but we recently got a visit from Rick Stein as part of his new Food Stories show, starting tonight on BBC Two! Little old us, on the same channel as legends like Paxman, Vic, Bob, and Sergeant Bash!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Yorkshire episode airs 18:30 on the 28th February so we won’t spoil anything, but if you can’t wait until then to see what we got up to (not to mention some top notch archive footage of John Betjeman in @whitelocksalehouse) you can catch it on iPlayer now."