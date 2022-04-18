The top 11 restaurants in Leeds, according to their customers on TripAdvisor

From Indian curry houses, to Spanish tapas, and falafel served from a food truck - the top list on TripAdvisor covers a range of cuisines and spans the whole of the city.
Here are the top 11 restaurants, according to TripAdvisor in April 2022.
1. Canal Club
Canal Club, which opened in late 2021, was crowned number one in the best restaurants in Leeds list. The bar and café, in Little Neville Street, serves up a sharing menu with small dishes such as spicy Caribbean chicken, scallops and black pudding, beef kofta and Greek skewers. Reviewers said: "Never been before, no expectations. Food was excellent, decor was great, service was brilliant, price was unreal. Loads of food and two drinks for about £45", while another added: "Had a lovely lunch here. The food was gorgeous and the vibe was brill . If your looking for somewhere cool to go with good music this is the place . My new fave spot in Leeds".
Photo: Picture: Canal Club
2. La Taberna
La Taberna came second on the list. The family-run business serves up traditional Spanish tapas. Located in Britannia House in York Place, the food includes home made Spanish tortillas, Padron peppers, Flat iron steak and home made beef meatballs, as well as an array of fish dishes. One reviewer said: "This is a lovely little restaurant with delicious food and very friendly staff. We had 6 tapas to share and each one was very tasty and of excellent quality. Would not hesitate to return!"
Photo: La Taberna
3. Bengal Brasserie
Bengal Brasserie's restaurant in Merrion Way came third on the list, while the Haddon Road site came in ninth. It is no surprise to see the popular curry house on the list, as its Haddon Road restaurant recently was named best restaurant of the year by Currylife. Dishes include starters such as fish massalla, paneer tikka and murg bunda, while there is an array of house specials for main as well as traditional dishes like biryani, rogan josh and bhuna. One reviewer said: "Been to this restaurant with friends as it was suggested by them, and they were absolutely right. The food is spectacular, spicy how I like it, good portions, everything was fresh, and the price is fair. The staff as well is really nice and helpful. A must for those who love curry", while another added: "Wow! One of the finest Indian meals I’ve had. Visiting from Glasgow where we have a good history of Indian restaurants and food." Pictured: A main course of Shabji Balti at Bengal Brasserie.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Yokohama
Yokohama in Roundhay Road, Harehills, bagged fourth place on the list. The Japanese and Korean restaurant is a very popular place for its delicious yet inexpensive dishes. Dishes include the beef bulogi, chicken yaki udon, and an array of ramen dishes. A reviewer said: "A truly exceptional dining experience that adds a touch of class to Harehills In Leeds. We tried this after reading TripAdvisor reviews and I'm delighted to say that not only were we not disappointed but we were delighted. An extensive menu of Korean and Japanese food, well presented, beautifully cooked with attentive and friendly staff. Great value for money and all contributing to this most cosmopolitan of cities."