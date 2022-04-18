The top 11 restaurants in Leeds, according to their customers on TripAdvisor

3. Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie's restaurant in Merrion Way came third on the list, while the Haddon Road site came in ninth. It is no surprise to see the popular curry house on the list, as its Haddon Road restaurant recently was named best restaurant of the year by Currylife. Dishes include starters such as fish massalla, paneer tikka and murg bunda, while there is an array of house specials for main as well as traditional dishes like biryani, rogan josh and bhuna. One reviewer said: "Been to this restaurant with friends as it was suggested by them, and they were absolutely right. The food is spectacular, spicy how I like it, good portions, everything was fresh, and the price is fair. The staff as well is really nice and helpful. A must for those who love curry", while another added: "Wow! One of the finest Indian meals I’ve had. Visiting from Glasgow where we have a good history of Indian restaurants and food." Pictured: A main course of Shabji Balti at Bengal Brasserie.

Photo: Gary Longbottom