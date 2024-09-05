Brew York Leeds: City centre bar announces move from New Briggate with 'one last hurrah'
Brew York will be leaving its New Briggate site this weekend, with its last day of trading on Saturday September 7.
The bar is expected to reopen in a new location within the city later this year.
Owners of Brew York announced the relocation via the brand’s official social media channels earlier this week.
The Facebook post said: “BIG NEWS LEEDS - WE’RE MOVING!
“We're saying goodbye to Brew York New Briggate in Leeds City Centre. Join us for one last hurrah on Saturday 7th September — we’re throwing a moving away party and will be open till late.
“Whether you’re here for the Leeds International Beer Festival or just want to say farewell, this is your final chance to visit our venue.”
The post continued: “But don’t worry, we're not going far! Brew York will be opening a brand-new Leeds location soon—details to come. Stay tuned!”
Brew York is an independent craft beer brewery founded in York in 2016. It opened in Leeds in 2021 serving craft beer on tap, cider, wine and cocktails, with Asian-inspired dishes from YUZU Street Food.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.