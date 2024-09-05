Brew York Leeds: City centre bar announces move from New Briggate with 'one last hurrah'

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
A bar in Leeds is moving from its city centre location. 

Brew York will be leaving its New Briggate site this weekend, with its last day of trading on Saturday September 7. 

The bar is expected to reopen in a new location within the city later this year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owners of Brew York announced the relocation via the brand’s official social media channels earlier this week. 

Brew York, in New Briggate, has announced relocation. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Brew York, in New Briggate, has announced relocation. Photo: National World | National World

The Facebook post said: “BIG NEWS LEEDS - WE’RE MOVING!

“We're saying goodbye to Brew York New Briggate in Leeds City Centre. Join us for one last hurrah on Saturday 7th September — we’re throwing a moving away party and will be open till late. 

“Whether you’re here for the Leeds International Beer Festival or just want to say farewell, this is your final chance to visit our venue.” 

The post continued: “But don’t worry, we're not going far! Brew York will be opening a brand-new Leeds location soon—details to come. Stay tuned!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brew York is an independent craft beer brewery founded in York in 2016. It opened in Leeds in 2021 serving craft beer on tap, cider, wine and cocktails, with Asian-inspired dishes from YUZU Street Food.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice