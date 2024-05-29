Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular restaurant in the heart of Leeds has announced it is moving.

Modern British restaurant The Swine That Dines, located in North Street, is set to open its doors in a nearby venue this Autumn.

The team behind the restaurant announced the news of its relocation on its social media channels, saying they wanted to do “so much more”.

The new site will allow them to increase their food and wine menu, host private dining and even bring a few more people on-board.

The Swine That Dines, in North Street, is set to move this Autumn.

The Instagram post said: “Well, the time has come… for more!

“Over the last 12 years we’ve really enjoyed working out of our home on North Street. We’ve grown from a cafe to a restaurant, survived a pandemic, served you meals to enjoy at home, hosted many a delightful pop-up event and thrived in a community that has supported us so well and gone from strength to strength.

“But there is still SO MUCH MORE we want to do. And that’s why come autumn we’re hoping to be in a new home not too far away.”

The Swine That Dines is hosting a Crowfunder with aims to raise £25,000 to help the restaurant “turn this empty shell into a beautiful space for The Swine to spread its wings even further”.