Blue Pavilion, from the owners of the award-winning Blue Sakura brand, promises to bring “world-class” a la carte dining and a luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre. Around £2million is being invested into the venue, which is due to open in the Merrion Centre this year in the site of the former Picture House pub.

Blue Pavilion will occupy more than 7,100 square foot of space over the ground and first floor, situated on the corner of Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street. The 130-cover restaurant, which will also boast an exclusive VIP private dining room, will offer oriental fine dining alongside live entertainment.

The adjoining new first floor karaoke venue, K Kube, will accommodate an additional 40 customers over seven rooms – with both venues creating up to 50 new jobs in the city. CGI images have unveiled the luxurious interior design, with white marble tables and a stunning cherry blossom light display. Blue Pavilion was initially bookmarked to open in summer 2022 – and its website now promises the venue is ‘coming soon’.

Blue Pavilion promises to bring world class, luxury Oriental dining, live music and up market karaoke to Leeds city centre (Photo: Blue Pavilion)

The venue’s development in 82-90 Merrion Street was initially announced back in 2021. Speaking at the time, Tong Huang, director at Blue Pavilion said: “Following the success of Blue Sakura, we are confident that Blue Pavilion will prove a huge hit with discerning diners looking for innovative Chinese cuisine and first-class entertainment facilities.

“Our prime position within the Arena Quarter, coupled with stunning, contemporary surroundings will ensure Blue Pavilion is firmly on the map as a memorable dining destination for Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region.”

Charles Newman, associate director of Estates at Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, added: “We are delighted to announce Blue Pavilion as the latest high-end restaurant to join our international dining offer. Whilst customers have a fantastic existing range of venues to choose from at the Merrion Centre, the addition of Blue Pavilion is set to bring something unique by combining top class Oriental cuisine with cool karaoke and live entertainment under one roof.”