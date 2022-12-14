Leeds-born painter Adam Stone has launched an exhibition to celebrate the Merrion Centre’s history spanning more than 50 years. The collection has been produced following access to the Merrion Centre’s photographic archives.

The selection of paintings and drawings, which span from the initial planning and construction phase through to the Merrion’s heyday in the sixties, are on display until 17 December between 10am to 4pm at the shopping centre.

Speaking about the exhibition, Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive of Town Centre Securities PLC, said: “This is a very special opportunity to see a series of powerful and evocative paintings, made in response to the history of the Merrion Centre, exhibited in the very place itself. These artworks by Adam commemorate the importance of the Merrion Centre to those who have, over the years, worked, shopped, eaten, drank, watched movies and danced in the iconic venue. We are excited to see the reaction of visitors which no doubt will take people on a wonderfully nostalgic journey.”

Drawing of the Merrion Centre by Adam Stone

Adam’s paintings were produced as part of his studies for a PhD at the University of Leeds, and reflect his long-standing relationship with the Merrion Centre’s history. His collection transforms photos from throughout the decades into powerful paintings and sketches, reflecting on the excitement surrounding the Merrion Centre’s creation in 1964, as well as its resilience and ability to adapt in recent years.

For more information about the exhibition or about Adam Stone, go to the Merrion Centre’s website.

