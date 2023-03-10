Here are the best places to try both sweet and savoury pies in the city.
From delicious shortcrust pastry pies to custard filled desserts, there are plenty of fantastic spots to grab a pie in the city this weekend. Here are seven of the best restaurants and shops in Leeds serving pies according to reviews left on Google.
1. Dave's Pies and Ale House
This micro-pub and bottle shop on Kirkstall Road is a relatively new addition to Leeds, but has already been established as one of the best pie shops in the city. It has a 4.8 star rating, with visitors saying: "A wonderful find in Kirkstall Road Leeds. A Fantastic host serving the very best hot pie and peas with mint sauce."
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock's Ale House is the oldest pub in Leeds city centre, serving traditional food and ales. It has a 4.6 star rating. One customer said: "Just had the best homemade steak and kidney pie, chips and gravy ever!"
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Wilsons Butchers
One of the most famous family butchers in the city, Wilsons is known for its fantastic range of meat pies. It is rated 4.6 stars out of five. Visitors said: "Love their pork pies and steak pies, great prices too."
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Pieminister
This casual restaurant sells a fantastic range of gourmet savoury pies, including vegan and gluten-free options. It is rated 4.4 stars and visitors said: "Great pies, service excellent, nice friendly staff, fab experience."
Photo: Simon Hulme