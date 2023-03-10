1 . Dave's Pies and Ale House

This micro-pub and bottle shop on Kirkstall Road is a relatively new addition to Leeds, but has already been established as one of the best pie shops in the city. It has a 4.8 star rating, with visitors saying: "A wonderful find in Kirkstall Road Leeds. A Fantastic host serving the very best hot pie and peas with mint sauce."

Photo: Gary Longbottom