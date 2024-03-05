British Pie Week 2024: 7 of the best places in Leeds to try a tasty pie - including Kino and Pieminister

It's British Pie Week!
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And we have rounded up seven of the best places in the city to try a pie this week, according to Google reviews.

On the list, there is Kino, a city centre restaurant that serves delicious pies at its Pastry Club and on its regular menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

There is also Dave's Pies and Ales, in Kirkstall Road, which is a Leeds-favourite for pies.

Here are five more places to try a pie this British Pie Week.

Related topics:LeedsGoogleKirkstall Road