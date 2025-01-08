15 of the best deals at Leeds restaurants in January - including Banyan and Chaophraya

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Restaurants in Leeds are offering excellent deals to help people save money this January.

For many, the first month of the year can be financially challenging, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice dinner out.

Various restaurants in Leeds, from Manahatta to Fearns and Banyan, have incredible offers on delicious food and drinks, including discounts of up to 50% on courses and even free meals.

Here are 15 of the best deals at restaurants in Leeds this January.

Banyan is offering 10 dished for £10 each Sunday to Friday throughout January.

1. Banyan

Banyan is offering 10 dished for £10 each Sunday to Friday throughout January. | James Hardisty

Enjoy six tapas for £25 throughout January at Ambiente on The Calls.

2. Ambiente Tapas

Enjoy six tapas for £25 throughout January at Ambiente on The Calls. | Simon Hulme

Tattu is offering 30% off food all Sunday to Thursday and up to 4.45pm on Fridays.

3. Tattu

Tattu is offering 30% off food all Sunday to Thursday and up to 4.45pm on Fridays. | Steve Riding

Enjoy deals ranging from 50% off selected dishes Monday to Saturday, 50% off pizza on Sundays, and free chips and soft drinks with any sandwich on Monday to Friday from noon until 4pm.

4. Water Lane Boathouse

Enjoy deals ranging from 50% off selected dishes Monday to Saturday, 50% off pizza on Sundays, and free chips and soft drinks with any sandwich on Monday to Friday from noon until 4pm. | Gary Longbottom

Olive Tree Brasserie on South Parade is offering 50% off their menu Monday to Friday for hungry guests booking online and selecting the "50% OFF January" promotion. Offer lasts until February 7.

5. Olive Tree Brasserie

Olive Tree Brasserie on South Parade is offering 50% off their menu Monday to Friday for hungry guests booking online and selecting the "50% OFF January" promotion. Offer lasts until February 7. | James Hardisty

Sign up on the Brasserie Blanc website to receive 50% off mains until February 8. Order two courses (including a main) per person to enjoy half off on the main course.

6. Brasserie Blanc

Sign up on the Brasserie Blanc website to receive 50% off mains until February 8. Order two courses (including a main) per person to enjoy half off on the main course. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

