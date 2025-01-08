For many, the first month of the year can be financially challenging, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice dinner out.
Here are 15 of the best deals at restaurants in Leeds this January.
1. Banyan
Banyan is offering 10 dished for £10 each Sunday to Friday throughout January. | James Hardisty
2. Ambiente Tapas
Enjoy six tapas for £25 throughout January at Ambiente on The Calls. | Simon Hulme
3. Tattu
Tattu is offering 30% off food all Sunday to Thursday and up to 4.45pm on Fridays. | Steve Riding
4. Water Lane Boathouse
Enjoy deals ranging from 50% off selected dishes Monday to Saturday, 50% off pizza on Sundays, and free chips and soft drinks with any sandwich on Monday to Friday from noon until 4pm. | Gary Longbottom
5. Olive Tree Brasserie
Olive Tree Brasserie on South Parade is offering 50% off their menu Monday to Friday for hungry guests booking online and selecting the "50% OFF January" promotion. Offer lasts until February 7. | James Hardisty
6. Brasserie Blanc
Sign up on the Brasserie Blanc website to receive 50% off mains until February 8. Order two courses (including a main) per person to enjoy half off on the main course. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
