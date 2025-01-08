For many, the first month of the year can be financially challenging, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice dinner out.

Various restaurants in Leeds, from Manahatta to Fearns and Banyan, have incredible offers on delicious food and drinks, including discounts of up to 50% on courses and even free meals.

Here are 15 of the best deals at restaurants in Leeds this January.

1 . Banyan Banyan is offering 10 dished for £10 each Sunday to Friday throughout January. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Ambiente Tapas Enjoy six tapas for £25 throughout January at Ambiente on The Calls. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Tattu Tattu is offering 30% off food all Sunday to Thursday and up to 4.45pm on Fridays. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Water Lane Boathouse Enjoy deals ranging from 50% off selected dishes Monday to Saturday, 50% off pizza on Sundays, and free chips and soft drinks with any sandwich on Monday to Friday from noon until 4pm. | Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

5 . Olive Tree Brasserie Olive Tree Brasserie on South Parade is offering 50% off their menu Monday to Friday for hungry guests booking online and selecting the "50% OFF January" promotion. Offer lasts until February 7. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

6 . Brasserie Blanc Sign up on the Brasserie Blanc website to receive 50% off mains until February 8. Order two courses (including a main) per person to enjoy half off on the main course. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales