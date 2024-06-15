Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds City Square has been transformed almost beyond recognition over the last few years.

I’m a fan of the end result - a big, open space that’s an inviting welcome for those arriving from the train station. And it’s now gearing up to host a series of events and Thor’s Tipi bar this summer.

Perfectly positioned to benefit from the changes is Banyan Bar and Kitchen, housed in the Old Post Office building. With its proximity to the train station, key bus stops and our office, I picked the bar for a work social on a Friday evening. It was super easy to book a space for 10 people online, with no deposit or card verification required.

We arrived a little early and were shown to our reserved tables - which had already been cleared for us - by a friendly member of staff. Banyan is part of Arc Inspirations, the Leeds-based bar group that’s also behind Box and Manahatta.

Banyan in Leeds City Square (Photo by James Hardisty) | James Hardisty

The decor is modern and stylish enough - royal blues, exposed light bulbs, leather booths - but pretty forgettable. However, in true Arc style, what the bar lacks in originality it makes up for in atmosphere. The place was full to the brim with colleagues, groups of friends, private parties and even a hen do.

Banyan does a two-hour bottomless brunch as well as an all-day menu, and a few of my colleagues enjoyed burgers and fries, which all got the nod of approval.

Cocktails are two-for-one all day Sunday-Friday, and after 5pm on Saturday, and there’s an impressive array of spirits and wines behind the bar. For me, it was a double Hendrick’s and slimline tonic (£12.40) and a pint of Brewdog Hazy Jane (£6.90) for my colleague. There was a good range of beers on offer, including local options such as North Brewing Co’s Sputnik. Later on, we enjoyed a cheeky shot of Tequila Rose for £4.95 each. All quite the hit for my bank balance.

It was a cool evening, too cold to brave drinking al fresco, but Banyan’s real appeal in the summer, and what really stands out, is its outdoor space. Flanked by the imposing Old Post Office building and looking out onto the new-look City Square, when the sun’s out it has the air of holiday drinks in the centre of a European capital.

It might not be the trendiest spot in Leeds - that’s just round the corner - but with ample space and the ease of booking, Banyan is a safe bet for any large get-together or celebration. Just save up beforehand.

Fact File:

Address: Toronto Square, 2 City Square, Leeds, LS1 2ES

Telephone: 0113 243 4600

Opening hours: Mon-Weds, 11am-11pm; Thurs-Fri, 11am-12am; Sat, 10am-12am; Sun, 10am-10pm.

Scores

Atmosphere: 7/10

Value: 5/10

Service: 7/10