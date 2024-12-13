The new restaurant, which also has sites in Burley, Wetherby and the city centre, has opened today (Friday) on Stainbeck Road in Moortown.
The new edition of the family-run chain will be run by Jahead Ahmed, who explained that a set menu is on offer today (Friday) and tomorrow for those able to get a table.
He said: “We’re doing free food for local customers and regulars to welcome them in. It’s something we’ve done at previous restaurants too.”
Jahead has also been central to designing the new restaurant, which he said he wanted to do in a “bougie style”.
On owning his first site in the chain, Jahead, said: "I'm feeling nervous but I'm really, really excited. It's something new to explore after all the years of working for my dad. I'm looking forward to what the future holds."
Check out our photos of the new Bengal Brasserie restaurant below:
