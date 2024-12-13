Bengal Brasserie, Moortown: 13 photos inside new Leeds Indian restaurant offering free food on opening weekend

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:26 BST

The new Bengal Brasserie restaurant is set to open this weekend and will mark the occasion by offering free food.

The new restaurant, which also has sites in Burley, Wetherby and the city centre, has opened today (Friday) on Stainbeck Road in Moortown.

The new edition of the family-run chain will be run by Jahead Ahmed, who explained that a set menu is on offer today (Friday) and tomorrow for those able to get a table.

He said: “We’re doing free food for local customers and regulars to welcome them in. It’s something we’ve done at previous restaurants too.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Jahead has also been central to designing the new restaurant, which he said he wanted to do in a “bougie style”.

On owning his first site in the chain, Jahead, said: "I'm feeling nervous but I'm really, really excited. It's something new to explore after all the years of working for my dad. I'm looking forward to what the future holds."

Check out our photos of the new Bengal Brasserie restaurant below:

The new restaurant is situated on Stainbeck Road in Moortown, Leeds

1. Bengal Brasserie

The new restaurant is situated on Stainbeck Road in Moortown, Leeds | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The restaurant is holding two opening days on Friday and Saturday before officially opening to the public on Monday

2. Phased opening

The restaurant is holding two opening days on Friday and Saturday before officially opening to the public on Monday | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Free food will be offered to customers on Friday and Saturday to mark the opening

3. Free food

Free food will be offered to customers on Friday and Saturday to mark the opening | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Owner Jahead Ahmed said that there is a set menu for those lucky enough to get in over the next two days

4. Bengal Brasserie

Owner Jahead Ahmed said that there is a set menu for those lucky enough to get in over the next two days | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
He said that the offer of free food upon opening has become a tradition

5. Tradition

He said that the offer of free food upon opening has become a tradition | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
There are also Bengal Brasserie restaurants on Haddon Road in Burley and at the Merrion Centre

6. Other sites

There are also Bengal Brasserie restaurants on Haddon Road in Burley and at the Merrion Centre | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsChapel Allerton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice