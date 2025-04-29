With the city enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm weather, we explore some of the finest beer gardens and rooftop terraces available.

We've compiled a list that ranges from popular spots for students to hidden rooftops in the city centre, where you can enjoy a cold, refreshing pint with friends.

Here are the 11 best beer gardens in Leeds to visit on a hot day:

1 . The Old Bridge Inn, Bridge Road Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden overlooking the river a perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun. | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

2 . Rita's Beer Hall, Woodhouse Lane The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun. | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

3 . The Original Oak, Headingley Lane The Original Oak in student hotspot Headingley is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens. | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

4 . Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Road Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint." | Stonegate Group Photo Sales

5 . The Beck and Call, Steinbeck Road One of Leeds' largest beer gardens can be found at The Beck and Call in Meanwood. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . The Lamb & Flag, Church Row The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area". | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales