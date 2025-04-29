11 of the best beer gardens in Leeds to enjoy while the sun shines down - including Whitelock's & Original Oak

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

As temperatures rise, the numerous beer gardens in Leeds are becoming more appealing.

With the city enjoying plenty of sunshine and warm weather, we explore some of the finest beer gardens and rooftop terraces available.

We've compiled a list that ranges from popular spots for students to hidden rooftops in the city centre, where you can enjoy a cold, refreshing pint with friends.

Here are the 11 best beer gardens in Leeds to visit on a hot day:

Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden overlooking the river a perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun.

1. The Old Bridge Inn, Bridge Road

Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden overlooking the river a perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun. | James Hardisty/National World

The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun.

2. Rita's Beer Hall, Woodhouse Lane

The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun. | James Hardisty/National World

The Original Oak in student hotspot Headingley is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens.

3. The Original Oak, Headingley Lane

The Original Oak in student hotspot Headingley is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens. | James Hardisty/National World

Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint."

4. Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Road

Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint." | Stonegate Group

One of Leeds' largest beer gardens can be found at The Beck and Call in Meanwood.

5. The Beck and Call, Steinbeck Road

One of Leeds' largest beer gardens can be found at The Beck and Call in Meanwood. | Tony Johnson

The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area".

6. The Lamb & Flag, Church Row

The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area". | James Hardisty/National World

Related topics:LeedsWeatherStudentsBeerPubs
