A Leeds restaurant has been named among the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bavette in Town Street, Horsforth, is the only Leeds restaurant to have made OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2024.

The list is “driven by diners” and generated from more than 900,000 verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from October 1 2023 to September 30 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website says restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and percentage of capacity and direct searches.

Sandy Jarvis and Clément Cousin opened Bavette in Horsforth five months ago. | Oliver Lawson

Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, which is used to rank the list.

The French restaurant, which opened in February this year, has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars from 287 reviews on OpenTable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms and Vivido Bar & Restaurant in Harrogate, Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen in Grange Moor and Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax have also made the list.