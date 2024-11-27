Bavette Leeds: Award-winning Michelin Guide restaurant named among top 100 in the country by OpenTable
Bavette in Town Street, Horsforth, is the only Leeds restaurant to have made OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2024.
The list is “driven by diners” and generated from more than 900,000 verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from October 1 2023 to September 30 2024.
The website says restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and percentage of capacity and direct searches.
Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, which is used to rank the list.
The French restaurant, which opened in February this year, has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars from 287 reviews on OpenTable.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
This accolade comes just months after Bavette was crowned the best local restaurant in Britain by The Good Food Guide and named in the Michelin Guide 2025.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms and Vivido Bar & Restaurant in Harrogate, Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen in Grange Moor and Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax have also made the list.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.