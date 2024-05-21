Bavette Horsforth: New French restaurant 'humbled' to be named in the Michelin Guide 2024
French restaurant Bavette opened its doors on Town Street in Horsforth in February by former head chef and managing director of The Culpeper Group Sandy Jarvis and his husband Clement Cousin.
The couple had aspirations for the restaurant to be a neighbourhood bistro. Sandy told the Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of its opening that he would simply like to see Bavette be a place “that people really like returning to”.
But its first few months have surprised the couple completely.
Reacting to the news, Sandy said he is “humbled and excited”. He added: “It’s pretty crazy, to be honest. We were very surprised. We're just delighted to have been included in it so early.”
Bavette offers mainly traditional French cuisine with a few British, Spanish and Italian dishes. Its shellfish bisque has been the most popular dish on the menu.
The support of locals has also helped the couple feel “really settled”.
Sandy added: ”It’s been really great. The locals, particularly the locals of Horsforth, have been really, really supportive.
“Everyone seems very happy and pleased that we've opened a restaurant. They’re coming in with lots of enthusiasm and excitement and that makes our job quite easy if people are coming in wanting to have a good time.
“We've been blown away by how welcoming all of the communities have been and it's been an amazing three months.”
