The bar and restaurant, which opened on Greek Street in 2018, has built quite the name for itself for its bottomless brunches, creative cocktails and delicious south-east Asian street food. In fact, it was my friend’s great experience at a recent bottomless brunch that led us to to the bar on a Friday evening.

While we anticipated the venue to be busier than it was, the few tables of friends, the DJ enjoying her setlist and the graffitied and neon-lit bar meant the atmosphere was still very lively. The servers were also incredibly polite throughout the evening and let us chat away but never let our drinks run dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu offers a wide range of cocktails and drinks – from remixed cocktails to ‘Pan Asian Persuasion’ drinks which take inspiration from Asia to bring some spice. For our first round, I ordered a refreshing ‘nojito’ while my friend ordered a drink that came with a limit of two per person – the Jangshi Zombie for £13.50. Made with a mix of different alcohols including bacardi carta oro, myers dark and apricot brandy, the drink was sweetened with pineapple and passionfruit. Not only was the drink was delicious, it was beautifully presented.

Bar Soba, located on Greek Street.

Off the two for £12 cocktail menu, we ordered the drumstick caipirovska – a drink that I have seen mentioned in a few reviews for the fact it actually comes with a drumstick lollipop. The drink is on the stronger side with stoli vanilla vodka, stoli razberi vodka, lime juice and syrup, but delightful nonetheless and would normally cost £9.50 each.

I also ordered a Thai lemonade off the mocktail menu and was unsure of what to expect as it is made with lemongrass and coriander as well as lime, coconut, pineapple and ginger beer. While my friend disliked the overpowering lemongrass flavour, also describing the drink as tasting like a “Thai green curry”, I absolutely loved it – especially for only £4.25. The five drinks came to a total of £33.75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is split across two floors with the upper floor reserved for those grabbing some street food. Thinking back at our time at the bar, I regret not trying some of the food – with everything from spring rolls and noodles to katsu curries and burgers – but I’m excited to try them on my next visit to Bar Soba.

Factfile

Drinks from Bar Soba, on Greek Street, including two drumstick caipirovska and one Jangshi Zombie.

Address: 6 Greek St, Leeds LS1 5RW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telephone: 0113 345 3393

Opening hours: Closed Monday, open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm to 11pm, Thursday from 2pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 1am, Sunday from 2pm to 11pm.

Website: barsoba.co.uk

Scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10