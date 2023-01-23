Bar Fibre, in Lower Briggate, has been closed for four weeks for the transformation – promising a brighter, open-space feel to attract more daytime customers. The bar, which opened more than 20 years ago, has been fitted out with new furnishings and more greenery, as well as a new bar area, DJ booth and state-of-the-art lighting effects. There will also be a 35-led TV panel spanning three meters in height.

Co-owner Terry George, who also owns Viaduct bar on the same street, said: “Fibre has a reputation and commitment to staying fresh and interesting. We are hoping that our new brighter, open-space feel will make daytime as successful as our nights.

"We know that great drink offers alone, like our famous BOGOFF, are not enough to attract daytime customers. We believe that our new high-end decor, premium furnishings, and new look which combines natural light, more open space and greenery, will create a brighter and more inviting atmosphere for daytime customers."

Co-owner Terry George pictured outside Bar Fibre, which is set to reopen on Friday following a £1million renovation (Photo: Steve Riding)

Co-owner Michael Rothwell added: "We're always looking to improve and stay ahead of the game. That's what's made us award-winning and the busiest late-night dance bar in town. We are always striving to make it better, and that's why we're excited about this refurbishment. We are proud to bring you into the new era of Fibre, an era that will be the new cutting edge for Leeds nightlife.”