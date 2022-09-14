After selling out events across the city at Mint Warehouse, Distrikt and Freedom Mills, Ruckus24 hopes to throw their biggest party yet on September 24, inviting some of the most coveted DJs in the underground scene to play.

With artists including Voigtmann, Tristan Da Cunha, Burnski and Kepler all taking to the decks, it is no surprise that Josh expects the party to shake up Leeds this month.

“[Ruckus24] is known for breaking rules, and, you know, breaking boundaries really,” said Josh.

Leeds DJ Josh Demello celebrates three years of his music collective with an all day party held at a never-before-seen venue.

"And this is our third birthday, so we’ve got a special location where you walk through a tunnel on Lower Briggate.

"You go through some shutters from a tunnel and there are these amazing arches that we've started preparing [for the party] at the moment.”

Tucked away near Stone Roses Bar and Fibre in the city centre, the 13-hour party, named Under The Arches, will transform the outdoor area into a club space, before relocating the party indoors after dark.

"We're starting the day outside in the arches,” Josh explained.

“It's got a big courtyard area, which is amazing, and that'll be on from 4pm until 11pm. Then we move inside to a new overarch which will be dressed up completely differently to the outside, so it'll just feel like a completely new venue.

"We’re basically opening up a club for one night only, it’s stressful to organise but the reward is going to be incredible!”

Helping to bring the nightlife to the railway arches is a full Funktion 1 sound system, with professional lighting and decor to immerse party-goers in the unique experience.

Tickets for Under The Arches are available from Skiddle for £16.75 for first release, with prices increasing for each tier as the event creeps closer.

Due to the venue’s limited capacity it is advised that attendees buy tickets well in advance to avoid disappointment.