A new bakery and cafe is set to open in Leeds next year.

From the team behind the much-loved Do’hut and Things in Bread, BAKE will be opening in Mustard Wharf in early 2025.

The canal side cafe aims to give the British bakery a renaissance with an emphasis on freshly baked goods, locally sourced ingredients and quality coffee.

BAKE will combine the precision and artistry of French patisserie with renowned British classics to offer customers a more elevated taste of the baked treats we all know and love.

BAKE is set to open in Leeds early 2025.

Its founder Tom Stafford said: “The whole ethos of BAKE is based on nostalgia, creating classic and much-loved sweet and savoury bakes but making them the best they’ve ever tasted.

“We’ll be reinventing everyday favourites and taking them to the next level whilst creating a relaxing space for people to take a moment to really enjoy every bite.”

The stylish café, which is being designed and delivered by commercial interior design specialist Design Tonic, has a sleek contemporary interior and promises to delight the senses.

It boasts 30 indoor and 25 outdoor covers providing a place to relax by the water or grab a treat and go, with both sit-in and takeaway options.

The focal point of the new space is an impressive display cabinet showcasing an array of exquisite pastries and desserts.

Alongside this, a fully open bakery kitchen provides an almost immersive-like experience allowing customers to observe the artistry of BAKE’s expert pâtissiers as they wait for their order and take in incredible aromas at every turn.

Tom added: “The design and interior of BAKE has always been hugely important to me. I’ve worked with Design Tonic on all my ventures, and the team there are great at really understanding my vision and then turning that into a reality.

“I want to create an unforgettable experience for BAKE customers, and I think we’ve definitely achieved that. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

BAKE is the third ‘dough’ venture for Tom. His popular donut shop Doh’hut opened in Trevelyan Square in 2020. Sandwich shop Things in Bread followed in 2023 taking a spot on Boar Lane. Both have amassed a huge following of loyal customers.