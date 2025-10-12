Looking out over the rooftops of a dismally wet and dreary Leeds, with rain lashing against the windows, I couldn’t help but wish I had discovered Azotea a few weeks sooner.

As the tail end of Storm Amy battered the city, we visited the Latin American restaurant and bar perched atop the four-star hotel Hyatt House, which opened in March. Boasting sweeping views across the city and two outdoor terraces - which were sensibly closed during our visit - this vibrant restaurant would have been ideal for al fresco dining and cocktails during Yorkshire’s hottest summer on record.

Alas, I’d just got round to visiting, and the restaurant was a warm shelter from the torrential rain we’d encountered on our short walk in.

Our welcome had been exceptionally warm, too. We’d reserved a booking for lunch, which is recommended at the weekend, and were asked about our day no fewer than three times by different members of staff before we’d even been seated.

Azotea, located on the 12th floor of Hyatt House hotel, opened in March | Simon Hulme

We passed through a large bar area on our way to the restaurant, and there was a real buzz in the air - groups starting their Saturday day drinks, birthday celebrations and special occasions. The decor is simple and classy - light woods, cream tones and lashings of natural light with nods to Latin America, such as Aztec patterns on chairs.

Our lovely waitress, Ploy, talked us through the menu, which takes inspiration from across Latin America and is designed for sharing. The large plates may seem costly at around £20-26, but Ploy explained that one portion and a side dish is more than enough for two people.

We opted to share a range of vegetarian small plates, and there was ample choice for us on the menu. Plates arrive as they’re ready, and we started with the signature guacamole - which is handmade at your table. The avocado was mashed in front of our eyes before fresh tomato, onion, coriander and chillies were folded in, and it was served with light and crispy tortilla chips sprinkled with paprika. Absolutely divine.

The guacamole is handmade at the table | National World

Next to arrive were the roast cauliflower tacos and mushroom and chipotle tostada. The soft charcoal tacos were filled with smoky cauliflower, sharp bursts of pickled onion and a tangy chipotle aioli which finished with a lovely kick of chilli heat.

The hard-shell tostada was our favourite dish - perfectly-cooked bites of wild mushroom with earthy truffle, chipotle and dollops of queso fresco, a fresh Mexican cheese that balanced out the otherwise rich dish.

The tacos were filling, but we made room for patatas bravas (well-cooked, but needed more tomato sauce) and the heritage tomato and avocado salad (beautifully fresh). The quality of ingredients was to be commended, and Azotea doesn’t hold back on flavour.

The roast cauliflower tacos and mushroom and chipotle tostada | National World

Our bill came to just over £70 for the food, a beer and a glass of wine - which was lower than we’d expected.

This vibrant rooftop restaurant is a great addition to Leeds, and I can imagine it will only get better once the sunshine returns.

Factfile

Address: Twelfth floor, Hyatt Place, 2 Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4DA

Telephone: 0113 529 7800

Opening hours: Sun-Weds, noon-1am; Thurs-Sat, noon-2am

Food: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Service: 10/10