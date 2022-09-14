As GBBO returns, how mispronounced desserts can trip off your tongue

Macarons are pronounced Mack-rons (photo: Shutterstock)

Crepes - “Krehpz”

This sweet pancake dessert best served with cream is commonly pronounced “Kraypz”, but the actual way to say it is “Krehpz”.

Crepes stuffed with chocolate spread and banana on white plate. Thin pancakes, blini. Sweet dessert.

Petit Four - “Puh-tee Foor”

Petit Fours are small bitesize confectioneries that come in various types; from eclairs, to macrons, biscuits and many more. It’s commonly pronounced “Puh-teet For” but the actual pronunciation is “Puh-tee Foor”.

Madeleine - “Mad-lenn”

Madeleines are small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape acquired from being baked in pans with shell-shaped depressions. Many call them “Maah-duhe-line” but the actual pronunciation is “Mad-lenn”.

Macaron - Mack-ron

A macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and food colouring that goes right back to the renaissance era. Many pronounce them as “Mack-uh-roon”, but the correct way is “Mack-ron”. Not to be confused with the coconut biscuits with an extra ‘o’.

Beignet - “Ben-yay”

Beignet is a tasty type of fritter, or deep-fried pastry, usually made from yeast dough in France typically coated with icing sugar. The common pronunciation of “Bayg-net” is actually a mistake, and it’s pronounced “Ben-yay”.

September 13 saw baking dozen (rather than baker's dozen 13) enter GBBO fray. And the excitement was in-tents!

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were suitably impressed, as were presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, with series launch Cake Week concoctions.