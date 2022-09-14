News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

As GBBO returns, how mispronounced desserts can trip off your tongue

Much loved favourite The Great British Bake-Off’ having this week returned to our TV screens, 13th series competitors crafting tasty treats, we consider mouth-watering desserts we love but are regularly mispronounced.

By Chris Page
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 4:28 pm
Macarons are pronounced Mack-rons (photo: Shutterstock)
Macarons are pronounced Mack-rons (photo: Shutterstock)

Language learning app and e-learning platform https://preply.com have all the answers..

Crepes - “Krehpz”

This sweet pancake dessert best served with cream is commonly pronounced “Kraypz”, but the actual way to say it is “Krehpz”.

Crepes stuffed with chocolate spread and banana on white plate. Thin pancakes, blini. Sweet dessert.

Petit Four - “Puh-tee Foor”

Petit Fours are small bitesize confectioneries that come in various types; from eclairs, to macrons, biscuits and many more. It’s commonly pronounced “Puh-teet For” but the actual pronunciation is “Puh-tee Foor”.

Madeleine - “Mad-lenn”

Madeleines are small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape acquired from being baked in pans with shell-shaped depressions. Many call them “Maah-duhe-line” but the actual pronunciation is “Mad-lenn”.

Macaron - Mack-ron

A macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and food colouring that goes right back to the renaissance era. Many pronounce them as “Mack-uh-roon”, but the correct way is “Mack-ron”. Not to be confused with the coconut biscuits with an extra ‘o’.

Beignet - “Ben-yay”

Beignet is a tasty type of fritter, or deep-fried pastry, usually made from yeast dough in France typically coated with icing sugar. The common pronunciation of “Bayg-net” is actually a mistake, and it’s pronounced “Ben-yay”.

September 13 saw baking dozen (rather than baker's dozen 13) enter GBBO fray. And the excitement was in-tents!

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were suitably impressed, as were presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, with series launch Cake Week concoctions.

Welcome - warmer than gas mark nine - back Hollywood handshakes, stunning showstoppers and soggy bottoms!