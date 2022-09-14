As GBBO returns, how mispronounced desserts can trip off your tongue
Much loved favourite The Great British Bake-Off’ having this week returned to our TV screens, 13th series competitors crafting tasty treats, we consider mouth-watering desserts we love but are regularly mispronounced.
Crepes - “Krehpz”
This sweet pancake dessert best served with cream is commonly pronounced “Kraypz”, but the actual way to say it is “Krehpz”.
Petit Four - “Puh-tee Foor”
Petit Fours are small bitesize confectioneries that come in various types; from eclairs, to macrons, biscuits and many more. It’s commonly pronounced “Puh-teet For” but the actual pronunciation is “Puh-tee Foor”.
Madeleine - “Mad-lenn”
Madeleines are small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape acquired from being baked in pans with shell-shaped depressions. Many call them “Maah-duhe-line” but the actual pronunciation is “Mad-lenn”.
Macaron - Mack-ron
A macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and food colouring that goes right back to the renaissance era. Many pronounce them as “Mack-uh-roon”, but the correct way is “Mack-ron”. Not to be confused with the coconut biscuits with an extra ‘o’.
Beignet - “Ben-yay”
Beignet is a tasty type of fritter, or deep-fried pastry, usually made from yeast dough in France typically coated with icing sugar. The common pronunciation of “Bayg-net” is actually a mistake, and it’s pronounced “Ben-yay”.
September 13 saw baking dozen (rather than baker's dozen 13) enter GBBO fray. And the excitement was in-tents!
Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were suitably impressed, as were presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, with series launch Cake Week concoctions.
Welcome - warmer than gas mark nine - back Hollywood handshakes, stunning showstoppers and soggy bottoms!