Published 8th Sep 2024

It's the short city centre street that links Leeds's famous two Bs - Boar Lane and Briggate.

Duncan Street was originally known as Fleet Street, which changed following the Napoleonic Wars when Admiral Adam Duncan achieved a memorable victory over the Dutch fleet at the Battle of Camperdown in 1797. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase life on the street - home to city drinking institution The Duncan and once well-known school outfitters Rawcliffes - down the decades. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Duncan Street in October 1956.

Duncan Street in October 1956. | YPN Photo: YPN

Duncan Street facing west after it was widened. Year unknown.

Duncan Street facing west after it was widened. Year unknown. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Duncan Street on Briggate. Owen & Robinson Ltd, jewellers to left, then Zeala Meat Company - butchers. Call Lane to right. Groups of men both on Duncan Street and in front of the Zeala Meat Company. Pictued in February 1908.

Duncan Street on Briggate. Owen & Robinson Ltd, jewellers to left, then Zeala Meat Company - butchers. Call Lane to right. Groups of men both on Duncan Street and in front of the Zeala Meat Company. Pictued in February 1908. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Duncan Street and Central Road prior to demolition for Street widening. the Central Market Hotel (McQuat Brothers) is on the corner with a lamp on the wall. Pictured in February 1904.

Duncan Street and Central Road prior to demolition for Street widening. the Central Market Hotel (McQuat Brothers) is on the corner with a lamp on the wall. Pictured in February 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

North side of Duncan Street, showing Bean's butchers, Longley tobacconist, Wragg Pork butchers, Wilkinson Milliner and the entrance to Mercury Office yard. Pictured in February 1904.

North side of Duncan Street, showing Bean's butchers, Longley tobacconist, Wragg Pork butchers, Wilkinson Milliner and the entrance to Mercury Office yard. Pictured in February 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

On the left of this view is Rawcliffes Ltd at number 7 Duncan Street. Pictured in 1924.

On the left of this view is Rawcliffes Ltd at number 7 Duncan Street. Pictured in 1924. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

