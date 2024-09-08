Duncan Street was originally known as Fleet Street, which changed following the Napoleonic Wars when Admiral Adam Duncan achieved a memorable victory over the Dutch fleet at the Battle of Camperdown in 1797. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase life on the street - home to city drinking institution The Duncan and once well-known school outfitters Rawcliffes - down the decades. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia