Aldi has shared the locations where it is looking to open new stores

There are 115 neighbourhoods in total where Aldi would like to open a shop

Aldi is looking to expand in four key regions across the UK

Aldi is one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK in regards to popularity, regularly receiving praise from customers for its middle aisle offers, affordable pricing and alcohol selection.

According to Which? Aldi was revealed to be the cheapest supermarket in the UK as of May 2025, charging an average of £135.48 for 82 branded and own-label groceries.

Across the UK, Aldi currently has over 1,000 stores in the UK, hoping to expand to over 1,500 in the near future.

Aldi has shared via its website the key areas it hopes to expand in. Here are the 115 areas of the UK where Aldi wants to build new stores.

Scotland

Glasgow, Cathcart

Glasgow, Springburn

Clarkston

Glasgow, Glasgow Fort

Bonnyrigg

Edinburgh, Barnton

Blantyre

Newhouse

Dumbarton

Falkirk, Ladysmill

North East England, North Yorkshire & Cumbria

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Sunderland

South Shields

Harrogate

York

Scarborough

Morpeth

Kendal

North East Lincolnshire & East, West & South Yorkshire

Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park

Leeds, Horsforth

Doncaster, Balby

Otley

Brighouse

Cleethorpes

Sheffield, Nether Green

Ossett

Halifax, Calderdale Royal

Sheffield, Woodhouse

North West England

West Didsbury

Wigan

Bradshaw, Bolton

Lowton

Cheadle, Manchester

Bramhall

Penwortham

Worsley

Radcliffe

Darwen

Central & West Midlands

Bloxwich

Walsall

Birmingham

Wellingborough

Coventry

Wolverhampton (North West)

Wolverhampton (South West)

Tipton

Warwick

Chelmsley Wood

North/East Midlands

Leicester, Fosse Park

Leicester Forest East

Derby, Allestree

Leicester, Birstall

Nottingham, Beeston

East Midlands McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Derby, Normanton

Leicester, North Evington

Eastwood, Nottingham Road

Leicester, Oadby

Merseyside, Cheshire, Shropshire & North Wales

Amlwch

Aintree

Kirkby

Upton

New Brighton

Toxteth

Dolgellau

Caernarfon

Warrington

Queensferry

Church Stretton

East Anglia, Essex & Hertfordshire

Cambridge (South)

St Albans

Basildon

Brentwood

Rayleigh

Southend / Leigh on Sea

Harpenden

Ware

Hitchin

South Central & Home Counties

Winchester Bath Bracknell Cheltenham Dorchester Oxford Slough Banbury Chesham Maidenhead

London

Chiswick

South Ealing

Rickmansworth

Notting Hill

Kensington

Chingford

Watford

Barnet

Hackney Central

Highbury & Islington

Beckenham

Lewisham

Sidcup

Chessington

Twickenham

South East

Brighton

Newhaven / Peacehaven

Haywards Heath

Chatham

Polegate

Worthing

Crawley

Guildford

Reigate / Redhill

Aldershot

South Wales & South West

Bristol

Penzance

Barry

Plymouth

Swansea

Exmouth

Cardiff

Exeter

Hereford

Ivybridge

