A Taste of Yorkshire: Everything you need to know as mouth-watering food festival returns to Middleton Railway in Leeds
Middleton Railway hosted the first ‘A Taste of Yorkshire Festival’ in July 2024 - and it proved so popular that it's returning next month.
With more than 20 local vendors, live music, children’s entertainment, and the much-loved brewery locomotive ‘Courage’ in steam, the event promises two days of flavour, fun, and heritage.
A unique setting for a food and drink celebration, Middleton Railway is the oldest preserved standard gauge railway in the country, and the first railway in the world to be authorised by an act of parliament. Founded in 1758, it has remained an important part of Leeds’ industrial and cultural fabric for over 260 years.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Festival-goers can expect pies, pizza, cupcakes, spice blends, Indian snacks, and fresh local juices - plus a sweet stall, dog treats, gifts, and even an appearance from a local author sharing tales of Yorkshire. New for this year are sugarcraft demonstrations, showcasing the incredible art of sugar flower making.
Steam train rides will run throughout the day, and the museum will open its doors to provide a backdrop of authentic railway heritage. Children can take part in activities and storytelling, while grown-ups enjoy a pint and live performances.
The festival also raises critical funds for the railway, which is volunteer-run and relies on events like this to continue preserving and operating its historic locomotives.
A Taste of Yorkshire runs from 10.30am to 4pm on July 12 and 13. Entry to the festival is £10 for an adult and £5 for a child.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.