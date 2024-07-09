The Middleton Railway set to host first ever festival in Leeds with 20 stalls of food and drinks
Named ‘A Taste of Yorkshire,’ the Middleton Railway in Leeds will be bringing together many local companies and produce for a weekend of food and drinks.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 and guests can expect more than 20 stalls of cheese, street food, jams, sweets, pies and handmade chocolate.
Local beer will be available - as well as cider, gin and wine. Traders of local bottled spirits, many made right here in Yorkshire, will also be in attendance across the weekend.
There will also be live music, face painting and children’s entertainment, making the weekend festival perfect for families.
The festival runs from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. Tickets are priced at £10 per adult and £5 per child. Each ticket includes an offer of unlimited train rides.
Find out more information about the festival via the Facebook page.
