Groups and organisations were also on hand for the annual event in which free services ran every 40 minutes from 10.30am until the afternoon, taking passengers on a ride through the region’s industrial history.

Established in 1758, the Middleton Railway is the world’s oldest continuously-working railway. It was originally built to transport coal from the Middleton Colliery to the thriving markets of Leeds.

Those in attended included the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Al Garthwaite, along with the fire service and police among others.

Middleton Railway Community Day Richard Gavaghan with children Edie, eight, Orla, nine and Ruairi-Bob, one, of Gomersal

Middleton Railway Community Day A busy day on the old railway.

Middleton Railway Community Day Marvyn Stafford of Cranmore Bowls with family wife Deborah, son Jordan, and children Emblerley, one, and Posie, three.

Middleton Railway Community Day Shelby, three, and Noah Clark, five of Beeston enjoy the train ride.

Middleton Railway Community Day Girlguides Hollie, six and Malissa Clark, 13, of Crown Park Division.

Middleton Railway Community Day Friends of Middleton Park, Jim Jackson, Kris Waed, Frances Jones, Paul Hebden and Carole Bloom.