There are many exciting new restaurants and bars opening in Leeds this year.
1. New bars and restaurants coming to Leeds in 2024
Eight exciting new restaurants and bars coming to Leeds in 2024. Photo: National World/JMA/Bavette
2. London Street Kitchen
London Street Kitchen boasts an impressive five-star rating on Google reviews. It serves gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the site in Brudenell Road in Hyde Park from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion for the street vendor to have a permanent home. It is expected to open this year. Photo: London Street Kitchen
3. Caffe Concerto
Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto is due to bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city, located within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street. Photo: Bevan Cockerill
4. The Foundation
Located in Adel, The Foundation, is a highly-anticipated bar by the team behind Meanwood Brewery. The bar will take over the former Cranberries Delicatessen site on Otley Road and will be opening this year. Photo: Meanwood Brewery
5. JMA Photography
Owners of Whitelock's Ale House are transforming units behind the Corn Exchange into new food and drink hall. It will work closely with independent drinks producers from across the region such as Kirkstall Brewery, Anthology and Whitewood Distilling and will provide a platform for the best local independent food traders. It is expected to open later this year. Photo: JMA Photography
6. Psycho Sandbar
Owner Michael O'Hare is rebranding The Man Behind The Curtain, the city's last Michelin-star restaurant. It will reopen in the new year as Psycho Sandbar serving “fish heavy” menu. Photo: National World