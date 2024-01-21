Leeds news you can trust since 1890
8 exciting new bars and restaurants coming to Leeds in 2024 including Psycho Sandbar by Michael O'Hare

There are many exciting new restaurants and bars opening in Leeds this year.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 21st Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Among them is Michael O’Hare’s new venture, Psycho Sandbar, which will be opening in his former restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain in the city centre.

White Cloth Hall is another highly anticipated opening from the owners of Whitelock's Ale House.

Eight exciting new restaurants and bars coming to Leeds in 2024.

1. New bars and restaurants coming to Leeds in 2024

London Street Kitchen boasts an impressive five-star rating on Google reviews. It serves gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the site in Brudenell Road in Hyde Park from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion for the street vendor to have a permanent home. It is expected to open this year.

2. London Street Kitchen

Italian brasserie brand Caffe Concerto is due to bring a stylish restaurant and fine-food experience to the city, located within Victoria Gate with outdoor seating onto Harewood Street.

3. Caffe Concerto

Located in Adel, The Foundation, is a highly-anticipated bar by the team behind Meanwood Brewery. The bar will take over the former Cranberries Delicatessen site on Otley Road and will be opening this year.

4. The Foundation

Owners of Whitelock's Ale House are transforming units behind the Corn Exchange into new food and drink hall. It will work closely with independent drinks producers from across the region such as Kirkstall Brewery, Anthology and Whitewood Distilling and will provide a platform for the best local independent food traders. It is expected to open later this year.

5. JMA Photography

Owner Michael O'Hare is rebranding The Man Behind The Curtain, the city's last Michelin-star restaurant. It will reopen in the new year as Psycho Sandbar serving “fish heavy” menu.

6. Psycho Sandbar

