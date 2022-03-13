Nestled on the first floor of a lovely old building on Chapeltown, with only a handful of pubs, takeaways and a chippy as its neighbours, there’s no flashy signs - just a warm glow from the windows to show its presence.

But I’ve heard so much about this place that it’s clear it’s made its mark on Pudsey diners and beyond.

We were the first to arrive as the restaurant opened and our welcome wasn’t particularly warm, there was a little kerfuffle over seating as we awkwardly stood waiting.

7 Steps restaurant on Chapeltown, Pudsey (Photo: Simon Hulme)

But our server did perk up once we were seated, on a cosy little table by the window, and talked us through the concise but tempting menu filled with Yorkshire ingredients.

From a starter of pan-seared king scallops with bacon and parsnip, to the sticky toffee pudding with brandy butterscotch, it’s traditional British classics with a twist.

The ‘chef’s experiment’ was venison with dauphinoise potatoes and there was one vegan main, tandoori leek with tarka dhal, as well as a range of local ales, a good wine list and a tantalising cocktail menu.

The restaurant serves traditional British classics with a twist (Photo: Simon Hulme)

We were limited on time, and driving, so opted for a main and a soft drink each.

I had the roasted loin of hake served on a bed of half-mashed new potatoes, crunchy cauliflower, a red wine sauce and charred chicory.

It was a delight for the tastebuds - the hake was crispy on top and melt-in-your mouth in the middle, while the chicory had a lovely crunch to balance the creamy potatoes.

My dinner companion had the ‘chef’s proper pie’, filled to the brim with chicken, bacon and a creamy sauce with notes of sage.

The shortcrust pastry was cooked to perfection and the pie was served with a pot of rich gravy, but the filling was so moist that she didn’t need much of it.

I had to help myself to her steaming bowl of beef dripping chips, buttery soft and packed with flavour.

Our meal came to just under £40; the mains are on the pricey side, but absolutely worth it.

The only disappointment was that we didn’t have time to try the rest of the menu, or really relax in the cosy, rustic surroundings.

We’ll certainly be back to work our way through it.

Factfile

Address: 9 Chapeltown, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7RZ

Telephone: 0113 257 0140

Opening hours: Mon-Tue, closed; Wed-Sat, 5pm-11pm; Sun, 12pm-8pm

Website: www.7stepspudsey.com

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 5/10