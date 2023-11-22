Leeds news you can trust since 1890
7 of the best farm shops in Leeds and Wakefield where you can order a Christmas turkey

The festive season is upon us and Christmas is fast approaching.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Leeds and Wakefield are home to many farm shops serving home-grown produce and baked goods. There are also many which serve up delicious turkey for Christmas.

Here are seven farm shops to buy a turkey this festive season.

Kemps Farm, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 380 Google reviews. It promises "slow growing, slow maturing, bronze free range turkeys". It offers a number of sizes due to the different strain of the bronze turkeys.

Milford Farm Turkeys, in Great N Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 30 Google reviews. It has been specialising in homegrown and hand-reared turkeys for the past six decades. The farm shop also sells alternative birds including chicken and duck.

Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café, in Otley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 753 Google reviews. It offers fresh turkey as well as pigs in a blanket, fish platters and vegetable boxes.

None Go Bye Farm, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 693 Google reviews. It supplies its own produced meats, along with other produce. Along with turkey for the Christmas period, the farm shop sells beef, pork, chicken and lamb.

Blacker Hall Farm Shop, in Wakefield, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 840 Google reviews. It serves its own meat and local produce and has seven options for Christmas turkeys to accommodate for everyone.

