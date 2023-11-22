The festive season is upon us and Christmas is fast approaching.
1. 7 of the best farm shops to get a turkey this Christmas
Here are 7 of the best farm shops to get a turkey this Christmas. Photo: Google
2. Kemps Farm
Kemps Farm, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 380 Google reviews. It promises "slow growing, slow maturing, bronze free range turkeys". It offers a number of sizes due to the different strain of the bronze turkeys. Photo: Kemps Farm
3. Milford Farm Turkeys
Milford Farm Turkeys, in Great N Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 30 Google reviews. It has been specialising in homegrown and hand-reared turkeys for the past six decades. The farm shop also sells alternative birds including chicken and duck. Photo: Google/Milford Farm Turkeys
4. Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café
Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café, in Otley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 753 Google reviews. It offers fresh turkey as well as pigs in a blanket, fish platters and vegetable boxes. Photo: Google
5. None Go Bye Farm
None Go Bye Farm, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 693 Google reviews. It supplies its own produced meats, along with other produce. Along with turkey for the Christmas period, the farm shop sells beef, pork, chicken and lamb. Photo: Google/Darren Leeming
6. Blacker Hall Farm Shop
Blacker Hall Farm Shop, in Wakefield, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 840 Google reviews. It serves its own meat and local produce and has seven options for Christmas turkeys to accommodate for everyone. Photo: Google/Trusted Photography