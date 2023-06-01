Nothing beats a trip to a farm shop to pick up delicious baked goods and fresh produce - especially over the weekend. Luckily for us Leeds and its surrounding areas are jam-packed (pardon the pun) with farm shops that sell a wide variety of meats, preserves, cheeses and breads.

So we asked our readers - a.k.a the people who know best - where their favourite local farm shops are and why they love them so much (if the endless supply of yummy treats wasn’t reason enough!) If anyone needs us we’ll be over by the cheese samples.

Roots Farm Shop, East Rounton

Our readers have recommended their favourite farm shops.

This family farm began operating back in 2008 and is operated by the Hutchinson family.

The farm shop and cafe are a local social hub as well as a great spot to pick up fresh produce.

Irene Braithwaite said: “They have an excellent cafe, butchers, bread, cakes, frozen food - the list is endless. They do great fresh fruit and vegetables and have a fabulous gift shop.”

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday - 9am to 5pm, Sunday - 9am to 4pm.

Leeds is spoilt for choice when it comes to farm shops.

Cafe opening hours: Monday to Sunday - 9am to 4pm.

Address: Home Farm, East Rounton, Northallerton, DL6 2LE

Tomlinsons, Pudsey

Tomlinsons has been run by Heidi Tomlinson since 2007.

Farm shops are a great place to visit on the weekend.

The shop is well known for its quality butcher and fresh farm eggs.

Customers can find an array of cheeses as well as seasonal fresh produce.

Tomlinson’s also sells fresh bread from Ortons Bakery and pies from Bentley’s Butchers.

Jane Archer said: “The butcher’s is great and the fruit and veg is top notch.”

Opening times: Tuesday to Wednesday: 9am to 5pm, Friday -8am to 5pm, Saturday - 8am to 4pm, Sunday and Monday - closed.

Address: 89 Rocker Lane, Pudsey, LS28 9NB.

Tong Lane End Farm Shop, Bradford

Tong Lane End Farm is known for its home reared beef, lamb, pork and poultry which are all supplied by local farmers.

BBQ season is just around the corner and the farm shop is well prepared to make sure its customers have the very best burgers and sausages.

The farm is a great place to take children as they have a Kidz Corner where they can meet animals such as donkeys.

Jen McConnel said: “They have lovely quality meats and a great selection of produce. The staff are friendly and helpful.”Helen Parker agreed, she said: “They have good quality meat and vegetables as well as lovely staff. It is also reasonably priced.”

Opening times: Tuesday to Friday - 9am to 5.30pm, Saturday - 9am to 4pm, Sunday - 10am to 3.30pm, Monday - closed.

Address: Lane End Farm, Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY

Villa Farm Shop, Huddersfield

This farm shop boasts a selection of locally produced jams, chutneys and marmalades as well as delicious homemade cakes and breads.

The shop has an adjoining cafe which uses produce sold in the shop for their meals.

Lorraine Smales said: “They have lovely local produce with a deli and butchery as well as a fantastic cafe.”

Opening times: Monday to Friday - 9am to 5pm, Saturday - 9am to 4pm.

Cafe opening times: Monday to Saturday - 9am to 4pm.

Address: Bradley Villa Farm, Bradford Road, Huddersfield, HD2 2JX

Robertshaws Farm Shop, Bradford

This family business is located on a working sheep farm - they not only have a traditional farm shop but also a petting area for children.

The farm shop has been open for over 40 years and sells an array of produce they have grown on site and source locally.

They also boast a butchers, deli, larder and a wide range of beers, wines and spirits.

Sarah Hamilton said: “It is absolutely the best.”

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday -8am to 8pm, Sunday - 9am to 6pm.

Address: Keelham Hall Farm, Thornton, Bradford, BD13 3SS.

Blue Hills Farm Shop, Bradford

All of the meat sold in the farm shop is produced on the premises - they sell grass fed beef, lamb, free range pork and sausages.

This is a great spot for families to visit as it is home to The Playbarn, a bright and colourful indoor play area for children.

The Hay Loft Cafe uses fresh ingredients from the farm shop to prepare their delicious meals.

Lule Belle said: “It has wonderful meat, fruit, vegetables and cakes. They even have a cafe.”

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday - 7.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday - 7.30am to 5pm, Sunday - 8am to 4pm, Monday - closed.

Cafe opening times: Mondays - closed, Tuesday to Sunday - 7.30am to 4pm.