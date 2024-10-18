7 of the best farm shops in and around Leeds according to locals

You need not travel far for a wide variety of quality meat, cheese and bread.

And what’s really the icing on the cake? Trips to these farm shops can double up as fun days out if you’re with kids - perfect for October half term!

Here are seven farm shops locals say they love in and around Leeds. Which ones do you frequent?

Tomlinson Farm Shop Maja Franowska named Tomlinson Farm Shop in Roker Lane, Pudsey, as the best farm shop in Leeds.

Willow Park Farm Fiona Browne said Willow Park Farm in Ellis Lane, Garforth, as the best farm shop in Leeds.

Topcliffe Grange Farm Lee Stuart Clark named Topcliffe Grange Farm in Dewsbury Rd, Morley, as the best farm shop in Wakefield.

Lane End Farm Shop Tricia Whelan said Lane End Farm Shop in Tong Lane, Bradford, is the best farm shop around.

Bluehills Farm Shop & Playbar Kelly Miller said Bluehills Farm Shop & Playbarn in Birkenshaw, Bradford, is the best farm shop to visit.

Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café Claire Clayton named Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café in Otley as the best farm shop in Leeds.