7 of the best farm shops in and around Leeds according to locals

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 04:47 BST

From home-grown produce to lively cafes, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to farm shops in Leeds.

You need not travel far for a wide variety of quality meat, cheese and bread.

And what’s really the icing on the cake? Trips to these farm shops can double up as fun days out if you’re with kids - perfect for October half term!

Here are seven farm shops locals say they love in and around Leeds. Which ones do you frequent?

Maja Franowska named Tomlinson Farm Shop in Roker Lane, Pudsey, as the best farm shop in Leeds.

1. Tomlinson Farm Shop

Maja Franowska named Tomlinson Farm Shop in Roker Lane, Pudsey, as the best farm shop in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

Fiona Browne said Willow Park Farm in Ellis Lane, Garforth, as the best farm shop in Leeds.

2. Willow Park Farm

Fiona Browne said Willow Park Farm in Ellis Lane, Garforth, as the best farm shop in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lee Stuart Clark named Topcliffe Grange Farm in Dewsbury Rd, Morley, as the best farm shop in Wakefield.

3. Topcliffe Grange Farm

Lee Stuart Clark named Topcliffe Grange Farm in Dewsbury Rd, Morley, as the best farm shop in Wakefield. | Trusted Photography Photo: Trusted Photography

Tricia Whelan said Lane End Farm Shop in Tong Lane, Bradford, is the best farm shop around.

4. Lane End Farm Shop

Tricia Whelan said Lane End Farm Shop in Tong Lane, Bradford, is the best farm shop around. | Andrew Pollard/Google Photo: Andrew Pollard/Google

Kelly Miller said Bluehills Farm Shop & Playbarn in Birkenshaw, Bradford, is the best farm shop to visit.

5. Bluehills Farm Shop & Playbar

Kelly Miller said Bluehills Farm Shop & Playbarn in Birkenshaw, Bradford, is the best farm shop to visit. | Google

Claire Clayton named Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café in Otley as the best farm shop in Leeds.

6. Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café

Claire Clayton named Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café in Otley as the best farm shop in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

